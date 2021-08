- Advertisement -

A beloved community member, the chef and proprietor at Crown City Bistro, Jerry Tovar, has suffered a stroke. If you’ve eaten at Crown City Bistro, you undoubtedly know Jerry and Lori. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.

If you’d like to contribute, the GoFundMe page can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/crown-city-bistros-Tovar-Family