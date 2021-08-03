Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 24 through July 30)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported purse stolen from beach.

Petty Theft on Wake Road

Victim reported electric bicycle stolen from porch.

Petty Theft at Shores on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $1100.

Grand Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Hit and Run on Olive Avenue

No injuries reported.

Forgery/Fraud at Francaise on Orange Avenue

Victim reported online fraud.

Petty Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported packages stolen from porch.

Burglary on H Avenue

Victim reported home burglary.

Burglary on G Avenue

Victim reported garage burglary.

Arrests:

7/24/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

49 year old male

7/26/2021: Burglary, Larceny, and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 200 block of Alameda Boulevard

33 year old male

7/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old male

7/27/2021: Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

7/28/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

7/29/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

37 year old female

7/30/2021: Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

22 year old male

Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

