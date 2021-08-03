Coronado Crime Report (July 24 through July 30)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue
Victim reported purse stolen from beach.
Petty Theft on Wake Road
Victim reported electric bicycle stolen from porch.
Petty Theft at Shores on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen. Total loss approximately $1100.
Grand Theft on 1st Street
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Hit and Run on Olive Avenue
No injuries reported.
Forgery/Fraud at Francaise on Orange Avenue
Victim reported online fraud.
Petty Theft on 2nd Street
Victim reported packages stolen from porch.
Burglary on H Avenue
Victim reported home burglary.
Burglary on G Avenue
Victim reported garage burglary.
Arrests:
7/24/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
49 year old male
7/26/2021: Burglary, Larceny, and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 200 block of Alameda Boulevard
33 year old male
7/26/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old male
7/27/2021: Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
7/28/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
7/29/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
37 year old female
7/30/2021: Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
22 year old male