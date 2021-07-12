The Islander Coming Soon

This last year has given us a lot of time to reflect on the changes in our neighborhood. We have loved serving the community through Leroy’s for the past 10 years but have decided it’s time to bring something fresh to Coronado.

- Advertisement -

The Islander will be much more than a restaurant but a place to bring the community together for food, drinks, and a great time with great vibes. Inspired by the ’60s and ’70s surf culture, The Islander will be a getaway where you can spend all day. Family-friendly in the morning and afternoon, and as the day progresses the music will get louder, and the drinks will get stronger.

Sign up for our newsletter and be the first to receive all of our updates!

bit.ly/3jmWAYl