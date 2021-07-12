Monday, July 12, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Request Mask-choice Thursday, July 15, 2021

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by a Representative for “Let Students Breathe”

Let Students Breathe, a group of CUSD parents, is concerned about mandatory masking of their children in the coming school year. We would like to reach out to as many community supporters as possible and we need your help.

This past year students were required to wear masks while on campus. Anticipating a full return next year, our students face the likelihood of wearing a mask 7 hours/day.

This year has provided us evidence of a long list of masking side effects: chronic headaches, throat/tongue fungal growths, rashes, difficulty concentrating in class, anxiety, social stigma, and most importantly damaging CO2 levels. A recent clinical trial published in JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association, see link below) revealed CO2 levels 6 times the acceptable amount. This alone should be enough evidence for CUSD school board members to examine the long-term consequences of continued masking.

It is our goal to provide a form letter for community supporters to send to each board member on Thursday, July 15, 2021 or after. The more support we have the more likely the board will add this pressing issue to the next school board meeting agenda.

Dear CUSD Board Member,
As you know, CUSD is requiring children to stay masked adhering to county and state guidelines. Please provide the science documenting the necessity and safety of masks which you are imposing. Scientific evidence is mounting that masking causes extreme emotional, psychological and physical harm to our children going through important developmental changes. Open the links below, primarily the June 23 study published in JAMA revealing CO2 levels of masked individuals at 6 times the acceptable amount causing a cascade of physical harm to vital organs necessary to maintain wellness and the ability to learn. A value reached after 3 minutes of masking!  Are you prepared to require mask breaks every 3 minutes throughout the 7 hours children are on campus each day? County and state health guidelines are not law. The school board as a local governing body has the authority to vote for mask-choice. 
Please put parents back in the driver’s seat for their children’s health. When this critical, apolitical, human health issue is on the next meeting’s agenda, we implore you to vote for mask-choice on each CUSD site.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://www.meehanmd.com/blog/post/173679/an-evidence-based-scientific-analysis-of-why-masks-are-ineffective-unnecessary-and-harmful
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.18.21257385v1
With grave urgency,
[your name]
Please send a copy to each CUSD school board member:

kami.mcelligott@coronadousd.net

lee.pontes@coronadousd.net

esther.valdes@coronadousd.net

helen.anderson-cruz@coronadousd.net

whitney.antrim@coronadousd.net

stacy.keszei@coronadousd.net

Managing Editor
