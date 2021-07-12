Monday, July 12, 2021
Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Named to Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

By Managing Editor

Courtney Liddy
Courtney Liddy

UBS Wealth Management USA announced on July 7 that Coronado resident Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San Diego market, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list for 2021. This is one of many recognitions Ms. Liddy has received in the past decade, including being named to the Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list in 2011 and 2012.

“She and her team have achieved great success through dedication, focus, and commitment to clients, family, and community.”

“This is a well-deserved recognition for Courtney,” said Scott Hollaender, Branch Manager of the Downtown San Diego office at UBS Wealth Management USA. “She and her team have achieved great success through dedication, focus, and commitment to clients, family, and community.”

Ms. Liddy holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor certification and is FINRA-registered in 24 states. She has been in the industry for over 25 years and with UBS since 2013, building a successful business focused on the dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses by using concentrated stock strategies, liability management, estate planning insights, and institutional money management. She also ranked #8 on this year’s Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Southern California (High Net Worth) and #59 on this year’s Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

Ms. Liddy serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes of families emerging from homelessness, and has been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California in finance with a minor in civil engineering.

The Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list reflects assets under management, revenue the advisors generate for their firms, and the quality of their practices. This does not include investment performance, as clients with accounts often exceeding $10 million pursue a range of goals, with asset preservation at the forefront.

For the full Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list and further information visit: www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/women.

For the full Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisors list and further information visit: www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

