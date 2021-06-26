Hotel del Coronado Master Plan Construction Update

Hotel del Coronado construction projects have become quite visible in recent weeks as the National Historic Landmark undergoes a major renovation as part of its $400 million master plan. Full completion is expected in late 2022 and includes five main components:

a new main entryway;

underground parking;

conference center;

144 new guest rooms;

and improvements to Avenida del Sol and along Orange Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The main entrance project restores the former main entryway with the original front porch restoration and a long and landscaped driveway into the property from Avenida del Sol. The front porch is expected to open next month, and the main entry this summer.

Two underground parking garages allow the construction of the conference center on top of one structure with 1,179 spaces. The north parking structure is complete, and the south will open this year.

- Advertisement -

The Southpointe Center will be a modern meeting and conference event space featuring a 15,000-square-foot ballroom that can be configured into 10 spaces leading to outdoor balconies. The conference center is estimated to open in 2022.

The 144 new rooms will be included in the Shore House, a residential-style building with its own guests and owners, along Avenida del Sol. Estimated completion is 2022.

Upgrades to Avenida del Sol include new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, lighting, a raising of the street near the beach end, and a new signalized intersection that will help with traffic control when the entrance opens. The signal may be activated as soon as July 7. The street improvements will be completed later this year.

Check the Hotel del Coronado’s website for more details on the master plan. The City approved the master plan in 2003. The plan, which was modified in 2010, was delayed over the years and restarted in late 2018.

Source: City Manager’s Weekly Update