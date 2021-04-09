Hotel del Coronado Reveals Name of New Resort: Shore House at The Del

CORONADO, CA – Hotel del Coronado today revealed that its final new real estate offering, located on the last parcel of developable land at the legendary resort in the city of Coronado, situated just across the bay from downtown San Diego, will officially be named Shore House at The Del. Scheduled for completion in 2022, Shore House will present a distinctively new experience at America’s most storied seaside hotel, with 75 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom fully furnished residences and its own ocean-view pool with cabanas, poolside bar, casual indoor/outdoor lounge, dedicated check-in, valet and complimentary parking. Situated at the southernmost point of The Del, Shore House represents the final piece of the hotel’s $400 Million Master Plan, a multi-year, multi-phase reimagination, and further expands upon the popularity of The Del’s existing luxury cottages and villas ownership offering, Beach Village at The Del, opened in 2007.

- Advertisement -

“Shore House at The Del represents a truly special milestone in the history of our legendary resort and a golden opportunity for families to weave their own story into its future,” said Harold Rapoza Jr., general manager at Hotel del Coronado. “As The Del’s final new real estate offering, Shore House unites the magic of The Del’s storied past with all the comforts and conveniences of a modern beach house vacation.”

The architecture and interiors of Shore House, led by LEO A DALY, pays homage to the Queen Anne Revival design of The Del’s iconic Victorian Building, an architectural masterpiece that has been the talk of the Western World since it first opened in 1888. Shore House will feature period vernacular elements, such as prominent gables, red shingle roofs, white lap siding, and crimson window sashes, blending seamlessly into the historic fabric of the resort while adding a distinctive, new presence.

- Advertisement -

“LEO A DALY is proud to write a new chapter in the story of this classic American landmark,” said Ryan D. Martin, lead architect and director of design at LEO A DALY. “Shore House honors The Del’s rich legacy while creating the best, most innovative new real estate offering the resort has to offer.”

To learn more, visit online at ShoreHouseatTheDel.com.

- Advertisement -

*The information and materials displayed herein are intended to provide general information about proposed plans of the developer and these plans are subject to change or cancellation (in whole or in part) at any time without notice. The resort residential condominiums advertised are limited occupancy condominiums that are subject to occupancy restrictions imposed by governmental agencies. Details are available from the sales representative. Certain mandatory dues and fees apply to Shore House.

All features, amenities, finishes, designs and descriptions of residences, buildings, facilities or other improvements of the Shore House at The Del are for illustration purposes only and are subject to change or substitution without notice. There is no guarantee of the existence of any view from any unit or location. No representation or warranty is made with regard to the accuracy, completeness or suitability of the information published herein.

There may be fees associated with certain amenities, such as the Spa, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Beach Club, and Pool Cabanas. Complimentary parking is for Owners of Shore House only.

Advertisement



Related: