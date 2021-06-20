Sunday, June 20, 2021
FeaturedMilitary

Legacy Launches First-of-its-Kind Partnership for Elite Military Special Operators

Source: Military Family Building Coalition

By Managing Editor

Partnership Reaffirms Commitment to Support Fertility Challenges Faced by Military Members

Legacy (YC S’19), the premier digital fertility clinic for men, today announced a new partnership with the Military Family Building Coalition (MFBC) to support America’s Naval Special Warfare Community (NSW) to address challenges military members face in their journey to parenthood due to service, while providing vital access to family planning care and services. Legacy’s philanthropic offer to NSW operators (including SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman and Explosive Ordnance Demolition personnel) gives military members free access to Legacy’s privacy-protected, at-home sperm testing with one year of complimentary cryopreservation service. The partnership begins July 1 and demonstrates Legacy’s commitment to addressing fertility challenges faced by active military, veterans and family members.

Legacy’s partner MFBC is the first organization exclusively dedicated to supporting active duty military with challenges to fertility and family building. Through this unique collaboration between a non-profit and a rapidly growing start-up, the two organizations are taking action on the important need for frequently deploying troops to preserve their fertility, as Congress has struggled to pass funding for this essential care. The NSW community represents a military group with an amplified need for this program launch due to their challenging warfare demands and operational tempo. Fertility and family building challenges include exposures that can impact fertility, such as environmental chemicals and general warfare risks, as well as frequent separations from partners and families.

- Advertisement -

Legacy’s commitment to military service members is inspired, in large part, by Secretary Ash Carter’s “Force of the Future Program” which recognized the importance of enhanced fertility benefits, to include sperm and egg freezing. The program was designed to offer troops both “peace of mind” and “greater flexibility” should they look to start families in the future. The Legacy team, which includes John Crowley as Head of Military Affairs, is working alongside non-profit partner, MFBC, to ensure that DNA cryopreservation is made available to every service member.

Legacy’s work in this space is especially timely given the recent introduction of the Veteran Families Health Services Act of 2021. The bill, introduced by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Representative Rick Larsen (D-WA), seeks to expand servicemembers’ and veterans’ fertility treatments, to include in vitro fertilization and counseling.

- Advertisement -

“We believe reproductive health is an important component of military readiness and, consequently, a matter of national security,” said John Crowley. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support Naval Special Warfare with this program.”

“I’m very grateful to Legacy for the cryopreservation services they will be providing to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community in collaboration with the Military Family Building Coalition”, said Rear Admiral Brian Hendrickson, a retired US Navy SEAL. “Legacy’s ability to offer this kind of program to NSW operators in a way that accounts for their unique operational security and privacy concerns is a wonderful benefit,” Brian, who is also a Military Family Building Coalition board member, continued. “The family I have today is the result of cryopreservation; I personally understand the value that Legacy’s generous support is bringing to our military members and families. Thank you!”

HOW LEGACY WORKS: PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Legacy’s mail-in kit revolutionizes the traditional process for males, making sperm analysis and storage easier, more convenient, and affordable from the comfort of your home. It’s simple—no liquid nitrogen, pipettes, or clunky shipping tanks required. This allows men to get information about their sperm without awkwardly needing to visit an expensive clinic or specialty lab.

A Legacy test kit is shipped directly to the client to produce a sample in the privacy of their home before sending it back for clinical-level analysis, now with the option to test sperm DNA fragmentation. Each client receives a full fertility report that analyzes volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology, as well as the option to freeze their deposit at world-class cryogenic storage facilities. A process that was once anxiety ridden is now stress free, easy and empowering. For more information visit How It Works.

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.
Give Legacy, Inc. is the premier fatherhood company working towards rebalancing the responsibility of family planning by providing at-home sperm testing and storage solutions. Founded in 2018 by Khaled Kteily out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures backed biotech startup. Since winning TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, Legacy has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Forbes. The Legacy team is a Harvard-backed group of men and women who understand fatherhood—and how much it matters. The team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board.
ABOUT MILITARY FAMILY BUILDING COALITION
The Military Family Building Coalition (MFBC) is a non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting active duty military members with family building challenges. The MFBC provides awareness, education, mentorship and resource support to military members with family building challenges in the area of assisted reproductive technology (ART) and adoption. Currently, military healthcare (TRICARE) does not provide coverage for ART (including cryopreservation) and offers limited resource support for adoption. The MFBC was founded by military spouses Katy Bell Hendrickson and Ellen Gustafson and develops alliances with other organizations and companies, like Give Legacy, that support military members and advocate for ART and adoption benefits.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islanders Defeat Pilibos Eagles, Advance to CIF Final on Saturday June 19

At this point, I’ve almost run out of ways to describe the 2021 Islanders boys' basketball team. The high flying Islanders yet again took...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants and Selects Housing Element Plan Option

Community Grants and Housing Element options were among the critical topics discussed at the June 15, 2021 city council meeting, which started with Mayor...
Read more
Sports

Islanders Boys’ Basketball Advances to CIF Southern State Semifinals

A San Diego CIF Championship was a massive feat for this historic Coronado boys' basketball team. But it appears that these trail-blazing Islanders aren’t...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

California Reopens for the Vaccinated and Most Businesses on Tuesday, June 15

 The state will officially retire its Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system on Tuesday, June 15, lifting both capacity and physical distancing restrictions...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board Election

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-PetersI am excited to announce my candidacy for the 2022 Coronado Unified School District School Board election. I look forward to...
Read more
Obituaries

Zackary Wilson Miller II (1981-2021)

Chief Special Warfare Operator Zackary Wilson Miller II, 39, born September 5th, 1981 in St. Augustine, FL succumbed to his brief battle against cancer...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.