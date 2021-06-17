Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of May 31

Girls Golf

Last week, the Islanders competed in the 2021 CIF Championship Tournament for the San Diego section. The top six players of the team entered the tournament amongst 104 girls from over ten schools, several of them playing as individuals.

The first day was held at Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, which was played at 5500 yards from the gold tees. It yielded a course rating of 72.6 and a slope of 123. Overall, the Islanders held their own against keen competition and the team celebrated a successful round of golf.

- Advertisement -

Freshman Bella Villarin placed first among Coronado with a score of five-over par 77. She ended in a five-way tie for 14th place and was ranked as the third highest freshman in the day one individual standings. Senior Mary Damian was just one stroke behind with a six-over par 78. She placed in a six-way tie for 19th place. Freshman Ines Izuzquiza greatly aided the Islanders with her score of ten-over par 82, placing in a four-way tie for 35th place. Fellow freshman Jasmine Lo was next among Coronado with a score of 87, securing a five-way tie for 52nd place. Lastly, senior Samantha Lorr rounded out the Islanders carding an 89.

At the end of the first day, the Islanders had a total score of 53-over par 413. This secured third place out of ten teams behind Division I Torrey Pines’ 31-over par and Division II Mater Dei’s 35 over-par. Coronado placed second in division two, which earned them a spot in the second day of the CIF tournament.

- Advertisement -

On the second day, the field was cut to 58 players from the original 104. Five teams were vying for two spots to regionals, and an additional 12 players would qualify.

La Costa Resort & Spa Legends Course played at 5470 from the red tees. The girls played the eighteen-hole course as a par 73 as it yielded a course rating of 73.6 and a slope of 137. With multiple hazards, greenside bunkers, and out of bounds, the Islanders persevered through early morning tee times as well as warm conditions to strive for consistency.

Ines and Bella both shot a six-over par 79. Bella finished with a two-day total of 11-over par 156. She ended in a four-way tie for 20th place. Ines finished at a total of 16-over par 161, which placed her tied for 32nd place along with Mary. Jasmine was next amongst the Islanders with a total of 30-over par after 36 holes, which made her in a three-way tie for 49th place. Samantha Lorr rounded out the Islanders with a total of 31-over, which put her in a six-way tie for 52nd place.

“I was really impressed with Bella, Ines, and Jasmine because they’re the upcoming stars of the future, and we did very well as a team,” Coach Stuart Gordon explained.

Coronado finished second in Division II and fourth overall with a total score of 104-over par for both days. Although they will not be advancing to regionals, the Islanders have gained valuable experience and at least for the freshmen, proved their potential for the next three years.

The girls season starts the second week of August, and practices will begin in July. With the return of the three freshmen as well as current sophomores, Coronado looks forward to a repeat as Western Division Champions and another eventful season.

Boys Golf

With high stakes to advance to the CIF Championship Tournament as a team, the Islanders faced the Army and Navy Academy at Coronado Golf Course in the official CIF play-in match on Wednesday, June 2.

The Islanders came out victorious with a team record for the season. A cumulative total of the top five scores added up to six-over par 186, besting Army-Navy’s 220. This secured Coronado a spot as a team in the CIF Championship Tournament San Diego Section, which is going to be held at Saint Mark Golf Course on Tuesday, June 8.

“We scored our lowest of the season, and everyone played exceptionally well,” Coach Stuart described. “Junior Eduardo Maynez was medalist at 35. He missed a very short birdie putt, about two feet, on the ninth green or else he would have shot a 34.”

Senior Tucker Gilmore was next with even par 36. Fellow senior Trevor Catlin fired a 37, and freshman Liam Weaver carded a 38. Junior Tristan Rinko rounded out the Islanders with a four-over par 40.

With this victory, the boys will compete in the first day of CIF on Tuesday, June 8 at Saint Mark Golf Course. 260 players will compete for 130 spots for the second day at La Costa Resort and Spa.

“It’s going to be tough, but we should qualify for the second day as a team depending on how they play and perform,” Coach Stuart predicted. “This is not an easy course, and the back tees can be very interesting.”

Good luck to the Islanders competing in the CIF San Diego Championship!

Find San Diego girls golf CIF Championship Tournament results here.

Find San Diego boys golf play-in match results here.