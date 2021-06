Near the beach side of the Hotel del Coronado, construction fences have started to come down. Here is a snapshot of a new area to enjoy the view of the Del or the ocean. The vistas from the hotel rooms and dining locations (like Serẽa and the Sun Deck) are now even more spectacular.

The $400 million Master Plan is anticipating full completion in late 2022 with new additions debuting each summer.

