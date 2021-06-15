Sebastian Sanchez to Attend US Coast Guard Academy

The United States Coast Guard Academy announced that Sebastian Sanchez from Coronado has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential. Sebastian, a CHS Class of 2019 graduate who attends Long Beach State, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2025 on June 28, 2021 as a Marine & Environmental Science Major.

The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut is an accredited college educating future Coast Guard officers. The smallest of our nation’s five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets represents the nation’s best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country. Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,000 applicants. Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.

Sebastian is the son of Alejandra Morett and Manuel Sanchez, and grandson of Luis Morett and Maria Santillan from Tijuana, and Siomara and Raul Sanchez from Villa del Carbon, Mexico.