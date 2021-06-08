Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Griffin Funding Opens New Mortgage Branch in Coronado

Griffin Funding, a San Diego-based mortgage company is now bringing its services to Coronado. Griffin Funding is known for its diverse home loan options with competitive interest rates that help borrowers make their dream of homeownership a reality.

“We will be focusing on VA Loans as well and Non Conforming Jumbo Loans. Coronado is a huge military hub, so there are many veterans that need assistance in getting the best options on their home loans. This lovely community also has a lot of large beautiful homes, which will require Nonconforming Jumbo Loans,” says Griffin Funding CEO Bill Lyons.

Griffin Funding’s most popular VA Loans are:

  • VA Purchase Home Loans for Veterans

Griffin Funding’s team of VA specialists prepare a comprehensive analysis for each client. Griffin has a great track record of working directly off guidelines from the VA loan handbook, with fewer overlays or restrictions than most mortgage companies.

  • VA Streamline Refinance Home Loan
A VA IRRRL (interest rate reduction refinance loan) is a refinanced mortgage that replaces your current VA home loan. A VA IRRRL is also commonly referred to as a VA streamline refinance. This mortgage program is backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), just like an original VA home loan but with a new lower rate.

  • VA Cash Out Refinance Loan

A VA cash-out refinance loan is a type of loan backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Like other refinancing loans, a VA cash-out refinance allows you to replace your current mortgage. By taking the equity in your home and turning it into cash, you can use that money to help settle other debts and improve your financial situation, cover emergency expenses, or make improvements to your home.

Jumbo Home Loans are needed for homebuyers looking to purchase or refinance a luxury home that is much more than the standard home value in your county, which typically cut off at $548,250 for most counties. This is because these types of homes exceed the conventional conforming loan limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which disqualifies them from traditional financing options. While jumbo home loans are designed for those looking to purchase high-value homes, they are also typically associated with stricter requirements that make them more difficult to qualify for. Griffin Funding is offering Jumbo loans with as little as a 10% down payment.

“San Diego County has a limit of $753,250, so even though there is a high limit, a lot of homebuyers in Coronado would normally be forced to deal with the bigger banks,” says Lyons. “Oftentimes with the larger banks, you have a longer wait period, less flexibility and you don’t get the expertise of a well seasoned mortgage professional so most buyers just end up buying with all cash. We believe luxury homebuyers should not be limited to paying cash for their home or going through a big bank.”

Griffin’s Coronado branch is run by Coronado native Colby Freer and her counterpart Sarah Howell. “I’m so excited to have these two top-producing knowledgeable women representing our brand in my hometown of Coronado,” said Lyons.

Founded in 2013, Griffin Funding currently operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

About Griffin Funding
Griffin Funding’s mission to serve its customers with honesty, integrity, and competence is fulfilled each day it provides veterans and their families with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. Through Griffin Funding’s wide selection of loan services, the company offers a 5-star client experience and competitive rates in minutes. Its loan specialists take a customized approach to each client, striving to understand and meet individual needs and looking ahead to create long-term plans for the future. For more information on Griffin Funding, visit Griffinfunding.com. NMLS License No. 1120111

 

