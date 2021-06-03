Thursday, June 3, 2021
Real Estate: Panoramic Penthouse Just Listed at the Coronado Shores

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

New listing! This is the trophy location you have been waiting for…with majestic 10 foot ceilings, you can enjoy the endless views from Point Loma to Northern Mexico and beyond. Spectacular sunsets can be enjoyed from this Penthouse panoramic jewel. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1820 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO – PENTHOUSE
  • 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,333 sq ft
  • Price: $2,750,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
