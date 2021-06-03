Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of May 24

Girls Golf

Last week, the girls varsity golf team participated in a decisive CIF play-in trimatch against San Dieguito and Oceanside at Coronado Golf Course. The results from this match determined which team advanced to the CIF Championship Tournament at Oceanside Municipal Golf Course.

With most Islanders playing alone amongst two other schools, this match provided excellent tournament experience in preparation for upcoming weeks. The top three girls on the team, senior Mary Damian, freshman Ines Izuzquiza, and freshman Bella Villarin, all turned in scores in the thirties. Mary carded an impressive one-over par 37, Bella shot two-over 38, and Ines a three-over 39.

Senior Samantha Lorr and freshman Jasmine Lo both posted a score of 43. The Islanders nearly broke 200 for the first time, but instead tied their low score of the season with a 21-over par 201.

“This was the best performance of the season for everyone,” Coach Stuart commented. “A special congratulations to freshman Emily Scheurer on her lowest score of the season playing varsity. She shot a 55.”

Emily was the sixth player on the team, and although her score did not count toward the Islanders’ total, she established her personal record.

Besting San Dieguito Academy’s 260 and Oceanside’s 281, the Islanders will compete in the CIF Championship Tournament: San Diego Section at Oceanside Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, June 1. Ten schools from all around San Diego will compete to qualify as a team and make the cut for day two on Thursday, June 3. The second day of the tournament will be held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

Boys Golf

Last week, the boys varsity golf team participated in the 2021 San Diego City Conference Championship Tournament. There was an impressive field of 78 players from eight different schools, including Cathedral Catholic, Saint Augustine, Scripps Ranch, Point Loma, Patrick Henry, La Jolla, and University City. Coronado entered eight players: Tucker Gilmore, Tristan Rinko, Eduardo Maynez, Trevor Catlin, Syrak Nemer, Liam Weaver, Marshall Hilfman, and Luke Meloche.

The first day was an eighteen-hole stroke play event. From the tips, Balboa Park Golf Course played at 6340 yards, yielded a slope of 125, and held a course rating of 71.2. The par 72 challenged every player with its winding fairways and grueling elevations.

Senior Tucker Gilmore led the Islanders with an impressive five-over par 77, placing tenth. Junior Tristan Rinko was second among Coronado and sixteenth in the entire tournament with a nine-over 81. Junior Eduardo Maynez and senior Trevor Catlin both scored 82, securing seventeenth and eighteenth place. Junior Syrak Nemer shot an 83, coming twenty-second. Freshman Liam Weaver rounded up the Islanders with an 84. Coronado was crowned third out of eight schools with a combined score of 405; the average score was an 81. Cathedral Catholic claimed the victory with a total of 379, and Saint Augustine was second with a 391.

The top sixteen players qualified to compete in matchplay the following day, which included Tucker and Tristan from Coronado. Nearly identical to the girls’ city tournament the previous week, matchplay would be over nine holes with the winner moving on to the next nine. Tucker squared off against Cathedral Catholic’s Brian Hanson, who placed seventh the first day. The Islander came out victorious with a fairly easy win and moved on to the back nine as part of the quarterfinals. He competed against Point Loma’s Adam Moss who defeated Tucker just one up.

Tristan faced the number one seed Billy Davis from Saint Augustine, who had shot four-under 68 the previous day. Despite the odds, Tristan performed incredibly well losing just two and one to Billy.

“They did well, but they could have done better. Putting wasn’t our best thing, but we were very consistent in our scores,” Coach Stuart shared.

The boys varsity team is now preparing for the CIF play-in match against Army-Navy on Wednesday, June 2, at Coronado. The winning team will move on to the CIF championship tournament at St. Mark Golf Club on Tuesday, June 8.

The boys JV did not have any matches last week.

