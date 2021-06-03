Thursday, June 3, 2021
Coronado Schools Foundation Names Michelle Gilmore CEO and President

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Michelle Gilmore
Michelle returns to CSF after working as senior director of development at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Bringing more than 20 years of non-profit experience to the role, Michelle Gilmore, a Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) parent, local resident and active volunteer in the community, returns to Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) to take on the role of CEO and President. Gilmore, who worked as Director of Development for CSF from 2014 to 2018, returns after three years working as Senior Development Director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation where she increased single event net revenue from $74,000 to $325,000 in just one year. She also co-authored an award-winning book, Eventology, the Science Behind Non-Profit Fundraising, which became an Amazon bestseller in 2019.

“We’re excited to welcome Michelle back to Coronado Schools Foundation,” said Russ Haley, CSF Board President. “We’re confident that her exceptional fundraising skills, proven track-record and dedication to Coronado students will guide CSF through any challenges in the year ahead.”

Gilmore considers herself a lover of learning, earning her Certified Fund Raising Certificate in 2019. After graduating from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Gilmore earned her California teaching credential, a Masters of Arts in Education in Curriculum Development from San Diego State University. She worked as a K-8 teacher for 12 years before working to raise funds for arts and music programs in public schools. Hosting fundraising events ranging from galas and 10K races to carnivals and talent shows, Gilmore merged her education-focused background with fundraising savvy to make big impact. From auction basket coordinator to Board President, Michelle has held positions on multiple boards and coached fellow nonprofits on maximizing revenue at their events.

“I’m thrilled to return to CSF in the leadership position,” said Gilmore. “I’m certain we can stay focused on what really matters, overcome any post-COVID challenges and maintain a collaborative effort to reach a common goal. I look forward to supporting CUSD in rebuilding trust and continuing to provide amazing learning opportunities to our K-12 students.”

Through her work at CSF and her most recent role at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Michelle has experience with multiple levels of fundraising.

“Working for a national organization like Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was such a terrific learning experience,” said Gilmore. “And it also gives me a new appreciation for what makes CSF so special. It’s a true community organization.”

Gilmore and her husband, Ted, have three boys–Tyler, Travis and Tucker–all whom have had attended Coronado schools after moving to the island more than ten years ago.

“We are the perfect example of why parents move their families to Coronado for the schools.” said Gilmore. “In fact, when our oldest was a freshman in high school, we realized we needed to make a change. As an advocate for public schools and a public school educator, I could see that Coronado Unified was the best option for our boys. When Ted said, ‘What do you think about renting our house and moving to Coronado?’ I said, ‘Let’s pack!’”

Gilmore, who began her new role on June 1, is replacing former CSF President and CEO Jean-Marie Bond, who retired in March 2021.

About Coronado Schools Foundation
CSF logoThe Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.

 

Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

