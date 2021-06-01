Reverse Mortgage Can Be a Lifesaver

Submitted by Carlynne Allbee

Thank you for the article Reverse Mortgages and Their Largest Misconceptions which appeared in your June 1st issue.

I cannot believe how many people truly believe the misinformation about them. Your article is factual and clears up those fallacies. I am a retired Adjunct Community College Instructor. Adjunct meaning part time, and since our pay is about 1/3 of a full time instructor’s pay, our pensions are 1/3 or less. Not enough to pay the average rent for a two bedroom apartment in the San Diego area, according to recent reports. I own my own home, but the Reverse Mortgage has been a lifesaver for me. I listen to fellow Adjuncts wondering how they will be able to pay their mortgage or pay rent and am very grateful that I found Dennis Dean Reverse Mortgages. It has been a life saver.

The article will help people look at the option in a clear manner. Thank you

Carlynne Allbee

Parade Equestrian since 1971 in the Coronado 4th of July Parade