Saturday, May 29, 2021
Coronado Summer Arts Education Directory Now Available

By Coronado Arts

 

Have you always wanted to learn how to dance? Does your child have an interest in drawing? The Cultural Arts Commission has released the Summer 2021 Coronado Arts Education Directory, which contains art and music-related classes and lessons offered throughout the community.

Dance, theater, art, music – studies have shown that arts education impacts everything from overall academic achievement to social and emotional development. Art reduces stress, encourages creative thinking, increases brain plasticity, and can even assist in the aging process. The directory is for both adults and children, and also contains contact information for private music and art instructors.

You can pick up your copy at City Hall or access it online here.

Coronado Arts logo

 

 

 

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

