Coronado Beach Again Makes the Dr. Beach Top 10 Beaches in America List

Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University and coastal expert, aka “Dr. Beach,” has released his 30th annual Top 10 Beach List and Coronado has once again made the list, coming in at #8 this year. Dr. Leatherman is an internationally known coastal scientist who has published 20 books and hundreds of scientific articles and reports about storm impacts, coastal erosion and ways to improve beach health and safety.

“Dr. Beach” has selected the annual Top 10 Beaches in America since 1991 using fifty criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

Hapuna Beach State Park Hawaii Island, Hawaii Coopers Beach Southampton, New York Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach Outer Banks of North Carolina St. George Island State Park Florida Panhandle Lighthouse Beach, Buxton Outer Banks of North Carolina Duke Kahanamoku Beach Oahu, Hawaii Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida Coronado Beach San Diego, California Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina Coast Guard Beach Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Learn more about Dr. Leatherman’s work and the Best Beaches in America List at DrBeach.org.