Friday, May 28, 2021
EntertainmentTravel

Coronado Beach Again Makes the Dr. Beach Top 10 Beaches in America List

By Managing Editor

Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University and coastal expert, aka “Dr. Beach,” has released his 30th annual Top 10 Beach List and Coronado has once again made the list, coming in at #8 this year. Dr. Leatherman is an internationally known coastal scientist who has published 20 books and hundreds of scientific articles and reports about storm impacts, coastal erosion and ways to improve beach health and safety.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Beach” has selected the annual Top 10 Beaches in America since 1991 using fifty criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

  1. Hapuna Beach State Park Hawaii Island, Hawaii
  2. Coopers Beach Southampton, New York
  3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach Outer Banks of North Carolina
  4. St. George Island State Park Florida Panhandle
  5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton Outer Banks of North Carolina
  6. Duke Kahanamoku Beach Oahu, Hawaii
  7. Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
  8. Coronado Beach San Diego, California
  9. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  10. Coast Guard Beach Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Learn more about Dr. Leatherman’s work and the Best Beaches in America List at DrBeach.org.

- Advertisement -

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

San Diego Airport Cell Phone Lot Reopens Today

The San Diego International Airport announced this week that its Cell Phone Lot is reopening for temporary parking as drivers wait to pick up...
Read more
Business

Hotel del Coronado Reveals Name of New Resort Real Estate Offering: Shore House at The Del

CORONADO, CA - Hotel del Coronado today revealed that its final new real estate offering, located on the last parcel of developable land at...
Read more
Travel

A Mountain Getaway is Easier Than You Think

Everyone needs fresh air these days.Not everyone has small children, but what my family experienced over an offset weekend is exactly what the doctor...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

San Diego Native Receives Commanding Officer’s Coin Serving with Naval Engineering Command in Italy

Brian Tiu, a 2002 Bonita Vista High School graduate and 2006 graduate of Cornell University, is a project manager serving with NAVFAC EURAFCENT who received the coin for demonstrating superior initiative and autonomy...
Read more
Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Kick-Off – You Are Invited – June 6

The City of Coronado is inviting the community to gather on Sunday, June 6, to officially kick off service for the annual Free Summer...
Read more
Community News

FOCUS Announces Rummage Sale Dates

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) has announced the dates for one of the largest rummage sales in San Diego County. This non-profit organization...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.