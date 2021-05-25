Coronado Crime Report (May 15 through May 21)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft at San Diego Biking Tours on 1st Street

Suspect shoplifted items.

Petty Theft at Panera on Orange Avenue

Victim reported theft of skateboard. Total loss approximately $300.

Vandalism at Ferry Landing on 1st Street

Damage to tables and chairs found.

Report of Theft by False Pretenses on 1st Street

Suspect advised victim to purchase gift cards for computer security. Total loss approximately $2500.

Grand Theft at Holland’s Bicycles on 1st Street

Rented bicycle due back May 15 not returned.

Vandalism at Harborview Park on 1st Street and E Avenue

Suitcase found on rocks.

Forgery/Fraud on Orange Avenue

Victim reported suspect filing taxes in her name.

Vandalism on I Avenue

Victim reported several vehicle mirrors shattered.

Vandalism on F Avenue

Victim reported rock thrown into window.

Vandalism on 10th Street

Victim reported rock thrown into window.

Burglary at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Boulevard

Victim reported hotel room burglarized.

Stolen Vehicle at Glorietta Bay Park on Strand Way

Victim left keys in bed of truck.

Arrests:

5/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

33 year old male

5/17/2021: Driving While License Suspended, Speeding, and Lack of Proof of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

39 year old male

5/17/2021: Larceny – Felony on 9th Street and A Avenue

41 year old male

5/17/2021: Larceny and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 200 block of Gregory Street

42 year old male

5/18/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

5/19/2021: Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Tolita Avenue

31 year old male

5/20/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Tolita Avenue

49 year old female

5/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of D Avenue

55 year old suspect

5/21/2021: Battery Against a Spouse – Misdemeanor on 900 block of D Avenue

55 year old female