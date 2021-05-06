Rotarians at Work Day: Beach Clean Up

Coronado Rotarians spent Rotarians at Work Day participating in beach clean-ups at the Cays and along the bay at Tidelands Park. Additionally, Rotarians collection of many buckets of trash recognized Earth Day and supported the new Rotary International Area of Focus entitled Protect the Environment.

Beach clean-ups continue monthly and Rotary partners with other clubs in the area and Emerald Keepers in Coronado to support climate health and to protect the planet.

Volunteer, join a club, give back to your community. Come visit ours at Coronado Rotary www.coronadorotary.com