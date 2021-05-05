Coronado Cays Master Plan Update

The City of Coronado Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special meeting Monday, May 17, to provide an update on the Coronado Cays Master Plan. This update will include a review of what steps have already been completed as well as next steps as the project gets back underway following a COVID-related pause. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, at 5:30 pm.
The public is invited to attend this informative presentation and provide comments in-person or in writing. Each person is allowed up to 3 minutes to speak on an agenda item. Members of the public may submit written comments at https://bit.ly/334DWLM no later than two hours in advance of the meeting. Comments received will be provided to the commissioners and posted on the website in lieu of being read aloud.
Please contact the Recreation and Golf Services department at (619) 522-7342 or recdept@coronado.ca.us for questions about this meeting.