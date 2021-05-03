Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 26

Girls Golf

Last week, the girls golf team played their final two league matches of the season. On Monday, April 26, they squared off against Cathedral Catholic High School at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. Playing at a par 35, the front nine was 2760 yards from the green tees. It held a course rating of 36.4 and a slope of 124.

Overall, the Islanders scored an impressive victory 202-228. Senior Mary Damian was medalist and led the Islanders with a two-over par 37. Freshman Bella Villarin followed with a three-over 38 after double-bogeying the last hole. Freshman Ines Izuzquiza carded a 40, and freshman Jasmine Lo posted a 43. Seniors Samantha Lorr and Annie Holland both shot a 44.

The girls’ final league match of the year was held against La Jolla at Coronado Golf Course, where they triumphed with a fairly easy victory 229-269. Bella was the medalist for the round with a four-over par 40. Jasmine followed with a 41, and sophomore Mariella Avanni scored a 47. Her twin sister Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a 49.

After finishing western league play with a near perfect 9-1 record, the Islanders were crowned league champions for the second year in a row.

“Everyone’s done really well,” Coach Stuart exclaimed. “Winning the league championship is not easy. We have a very strong team, and we will have for the next few years.”

Compared to last season, the girls have improved on their differential and standings in San Diego County tremendously. Last year, the team had a differential of 29.56 at the end of the season. Currently, the Islanders have a differential of 23.9, nearly a six stroke improvement.

“There were solid performances by everyone, and our freshmen are doing really well,” Coach Stuart commented.

The entire team is looking forward to seeing “2020” under the “Girls Golf League Champions” banner in the CHS gym. Congratulations girls!

The Islanders have one non-league match next week on Wednesday, May 5, against Steele Canyon at Steele Canyon Golf Course.

Boys Golf

Last week, the boys team also had two league matches. The first was against Saint Augustine at Riverwalk Mission Golf Course, where they suffered a narrow loss 211-200. From the blue tees, the front nine played at 3150 yards, and held a course rating of 35.3 and a slope of 123.

“We had some trouble with water with a couple of players,” Coach Stuart described. “We had about six penalty shots in total.”

Holes six and nine were the culprits. Hole six was a fairly short par four, which played at 350 yards from the blue tees. The green was a dog-leg right, with a vast water hazard to the right. A cluster of fairway bunkers on the left side of the fairway forced a player to hit short and right of them, leaving about 110 yards to the middle of the green. On the right, a 30-yard fairway bunker guarded the water hazard. Rarely did anyone hit a driver off the tee.

Hole nine was an especially difficult par five, which played at 540 yards. A straight drive and even straighter second shot was needed to be successful. The San Diego River cut through the fairway just in front of the green, forcing a player to lay up in front of the water and make a green in regulation. Bunkers guarded the green short left and far right.

Despite these obstacles, senior Trevor Catlin posted an impressive one-over par 37. Freshman Liam Weaver carded a 42 and senior Tucker Gilmore a 43. Junior Eduardo Maynez shot a 44, and fellow junior Tristan Rinko scored a 45.

The boys had their second match of the week against La Jolla at Coronado on Thursday, April 29. The Islanders collectively scored their second-lowest round of the season with eleven-over par 191, crushing La Jolla’s total of 213. Four players shot two-over par 38: Trevor, Liam, Eduardo, and Tristan. Senior Luke Meloche tied his personal best round with a 39.

“It was a really good win for us,” Coach Stuart described. “The boys played really well as a team. I think the thing to learn from that is they help each other around the greens with the shots. They give each other lines and putts, they consult, and it does pay off.”

The boys have focused on helping each other and working as a team this year. In the end, collaboration and communication have won out in the midst of competition and rivalry.

Next week, the team plays three league matches. On Monday and Tuesday, they tee it up against Scripps Ranch at Coronado. On Thursday, the Islanders compete against Saint Augustine again at Coronado.

The boys JV team did not have any matches this week, but they are preparing for two next week at Balboa 9 and Mission Bay.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.