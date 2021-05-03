Monday, May 3, 2021
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 26

After finishing western league play with a near perfect 9-1 record, the Islanders girls golf team was crowned league champion for the second year in a row. 

By Bella Villarin

Girls Golf

Senior Mary Damian lines up her putt on the ninth hole of the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.

Last week, the girls golf team played their final two league matches of the season. On Monday, April 26, they squared off against Cathedral Catholic High School at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. Playing at a par 35, the front nine was 2760 yards from the green tees. It held a course rating of 36.4 and a slope of 124. 

- Advertisement -

Sophomore Natalia Avanni taps in a putt on the ninth green of the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.

Overall, the Islanders scored an impressive victory 202-228. Senior Mary Damian was medalist and led the Islanders with a two-over par 37. Freshman Bella Villarin followed with a three-over 38 after double-bogeying the last hole. Freshman Ines Izuzquiza carded a 40, and freshman Jasmine Lo posted a 43. Seniors Samantha Lorr and Annie Holland both shot a 44. 

- Advertisement -

Freshman Ines Izuzquiza ends her round with a tap-in bogey at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo.

The girls’ final league match of the year was held against La Jolla at Coronado Golf Course, where they triumphed with a fairly easy victory 229-269. Bella was the medalist for the round with a four-over par 40. Jasmine followed with a 41, and sophomore Mariella Avanni scored a 47. Her twin sister Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a 49. 

Senior Madeline Deitrick makes a putt at the ninth green of Coronado Golf Course.

After finishing western league play with a near perfect 9-1 record, the Islanders were crowned league champions for the second year in a row. 

“Everyone’s done really well,” Coach Stuart exclaimed. “Winning the league championship is not easy. We have a very strong team, and we will have for the next few years.”

Compared to last season, the girls have improved on their differential and standings in San Diego County tremendously. Last year, the team had a differential of 29.56 at the end of the season. Currently, the Islanders have a differential of 23.9, nearly a six stroke improvement. 

“There were solid performances by everyone, and our freshmen are doing really well,” Coach Stuart commented. 

The entire team is looking forward to seeing “2020” under the “Girls Golf League Champions” banner in the CHS gym. Congratulations girls!

The Islanders have one non-league match next week on Wednesday, May 5, against Steele Canyon at Steele Canyon Golf Course. 

Boys Golf

Last week, the boys team also had two league matches. The first was against Saint Augustine at Riverwalk Mission Golf Course, where they suffered a narrow loss 211-200. From the blue tees, the front nine played at 3150 yards, and held a course rating of 35.3 and a slope of 123. 

“We had some trouble with water with a couple of players,” Coach Stuart described. “We had about six penalty shots in total.”

Holes six and nine were the culprits. Hole six was a fairly short par four, which played at 350 yards from the blue tees. The green was a dog-leg right, with a vast water hazard to the right. A cluster of fairway bunkers on the left side of the fairway forced a player to hit short and right of them, leaving about 110 yards to the middle of the green. On the right, a 30-yard fairway bunker guarded the water hazard. Rarely did anyone hit a driver off the tee.

Hole nine was an especially difficult par five, which played at 540 yards. A straight drive and even straighter second shot was needed to be successful. The San Diego River cut through the fairway just in front of the green, forcing a player to lay up in front of the water and make a green in regulation. Bunkers guarded the green short left and far right. 

Despite these obstacles, senior Trevor Catlin posted an impressive one-over par 37. Freshman Liam Weaver carded a 42 and senior Tucker Gilmore a 43. Junior Eduardo Maynez shot a 44, and fellow junior Tristan Rinko scored a 45. 

The boys had their second match of the week against La Jolla at Coronado on Thursday, April 29. The Islanders collectively scored their second-lowest round of the season with eleven-over par 191, crushing La Jolla’s total of 213. Four players shot two-over par 38: Trevor, Liam, Eduardo, and Tristan. Senior Luke Meloche tied his personal best round with a 39. 

“It was a really good win for us,” Coach Stuart described. “The boys played really well as a team. I think the thing to learn from that is they help each other around the greens with the shots. They give each other lines and putts, they consult, and it does pay off.”

The boys have focused on helping each other and working as a team this year. In the end, collaboration and communication have won out in the midst of competition and rivalry. 

Next week, the team plays three league matches. On Monday and Tuesday, they tee it up against Scripps Ranch at Coronado. On Thursday, the Islanders compete against Saint Augustine again at Coronado. 

The boys JV team did not have any matches this week, but they are preparing for two next week at Balboa 9 and Mission Bay. 

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Salute to the CHS Boys Soccer Class of 2021 Seniors

The Coronado High School (CHS) boys varsity soccer team is enjoying a strong season under coaches Aaron Brooks and Mike Helfand with a current...
Read more
Community News

Tennis Community Voices Frustration with Increased Fees, “Lack of Transparency”

A Coronado community meeting was held at the Glorietta Bay Tennis Center on Wednesday, April 28th to discuss increased court fees, the new concessionaire...
Read more
Sports

Islander Track vs Clairemont and Kearny

The Islander track team traveled to Kearny High School for our second cluster meet of the season. The three schools involved were Coronado, Clairemont,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 12

Girls Golf This past week, the CHS girls golf team completed three decisive league matches to chart their path to becoming league champions. On Monday, April...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 3 through April 9)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism on E AvenueVictim reported vehicle tire slashed.Hit...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 5

Girls Golf To kick off the first week back from spring break, the girls golf team squared off against Point Loma High School at Coronado...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.