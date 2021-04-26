Monday, April 26, 2021
County Resumes Use of Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

By Managing Editor

According to the County of San Diego:

The County is resuming vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the California Department of Public Health gave the green light to do so over the weekend.

Vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson were temporarily paused earlier this month while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration studied adverse reactions in a small number of recipients. The FDA concluded April 23 that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use. Following the subsequent findings of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, CDPH approved the vaccine’s usage.

Women under the age of 50 should be aware of the rare but increased risk of blood clots after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and talk to their medical providers about other options if they have concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The County of San Diego currently has about 12,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available and will offer them at mobile vaccination sites and walk-up vaccine pods. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be used to vaccinate homebound individuals and agricultural workers who are often more difficult to reach for a second dose.

Available Vaccine Appointments

Thanks to Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resuming and a steady supply of incoming vaccine shipments, vaccination sites across the County currently have appointments available for the coming days. A new vaccination location, the Linda Vista Vaccine Site at the University of San Diego, opens tomorrow. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can research appointment times and locations at www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.

Vaccine recipients will be informed during sign-up which vaccine they will receive, which is standard practice. Those signing up for appointments on MyTurn can see which of the three available vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer, will be offered to them.

Vaccination Progress:

  • Over 2.72 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and more than 2.53 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.
  • Overall, close to 1.39 million County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 51.7% of those eligible.
  • Of those vaccinated to date, over 935,000 County residents, or 34.8% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.
  • The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older or 2,017,011 people. To date, 68.9% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 46.4% are fully vaccinated.
  • Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for emergency use by the FDA on Friday, April 23, 2021 following a pause for a study of adverse reactions in a small number of recipients, are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.
  • The difference between doses shipped and the number of vaccinations administered represents approximately what is expected to be used in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.
  • More information about vaccine distribution can be found on the County’s vaccination dashboard. For vaccination opportunities, visit www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.

Coronado Statistics as of April 25, 2021

 

