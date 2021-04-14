Coronado Businesses Practice Sustainability

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is proud to collaborate with Coronado nonprofit Emerald Keepers in celebrating Earth Day on April 22nd.

Each day we are inspired by the businesses that put thoughtful effort into their waste collection, recycling habits, and sustainability opportunities. Running a small business is not for the faint of heart. Among the multitude of other descriptors that can be used to define small business owners and operators, perhaps most importantly, it takes confidence and determination. The Chamber member businesses not only use those qualities toward achieving success in their respective industries but also in their focus on sustainability and the environment.

Fair Trade Décor’s entire brand is all about sustainability and eco-friendliness. Owners Elizabeth Paganelli and her husband Jude share how beautiful and unique recyclables can be. Vibrant paper lanterns, intricate greeting cards, and even serving dishes, all recycled from paper and wood, are displayed, each with their own story card. Many of the items for sale are paired with charitable climate change and human rights efforts.

As delicious as High Tide Bottle Shop and Kitchen’s food is, it is equal parts awesome and eco-friendly. Covid-19 wreaked havoc on many restaurants. It would have been easy for High Tide to use cheap Styrofoam containers for their high volume of takeout and delivery orders. Owner Tom Latona chose the high road, using recycled containers from a company called The Bottlebox. The reusable takeout containers use post-consumer reprocessed PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which has a lower carbon footprint and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 60%. Making sure takeout containers don’t end up in a landfill makes the pizza even yummier!

As Earth Day approaches, making an effort to buy local is a great way to feel good and to support sustainability efforts. When you shop or eat, tell them Emerald Keepers sent you.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@coronadochamber.com.