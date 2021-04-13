Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Letter to Caltrans Regarding Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Wayne Strickland
 ~ a copy of his letter to Caltrans follows ~

April 12, 2021

Gustavo Dallarda
Caltrans District 11 Director
4050 Taylor Street
San Diego, CA 92110

Dear Mr. Dallarda:

I am writing to express support on behalf of the San Diego -Coronado Bridge Suicide Prevention for the San Diego – Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project (Project) submitted by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for consideration as a “Community Project” or “Member Designated Project” in the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization and annual appropriation bills. Caltrans is requesting $25.0 million in congressionally directed funding.

Since the opening of the San Diego – Coronado Bay Bridge (SDCBB) in 1969, it is believed that approximately 400 people have lost their lives through suicide from this structure. After the Golden Gate Bridge, the SDCBB is recognized as the second most frequently used bridge for suicide in the United States. The loss of life, and horrible impact to the family members and our communities is unmeasurable. These tragic events continue to occur to the present day. This project proposes improvements to the bridge that will stem future loss of life and improve the health of our communities.

The Project will also reduce motorist delays and congestion relating to these events. Reduction in bridge closures will reduce community impacts, improve air quality, and increase the transportation reliability of the bridge crossing. Time sensitive emergency medical responses for individuals in the City of Coronado would also be improved regarding situations requiring treatment in City of San Diego facilities. Reduction in bridge closures would also result in less worker exposure to traffic. Furthermore, emergency responder resources once used to respond to these events would now be available for other emergencies.

The project will include a physical suicide barrier, new monitoring cameras, and new vehicle detection/monitoring equipment.

The San Diego – Coronado Bridge Suicide Prevention would like to express our strong support for San Diego – Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project. Thank you for your consideration for this project.

Sincerely,

Wayne Strickland,
President San Diego-Coronado Bridge Suicide Prevention Collaborative

 

 

Managing Editor
