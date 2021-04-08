All City Stick Driving School Back in Business, Excited to Teach Coronado Drivers

Pre-pandemic, The Coronado Times interviewed Ahmad Williams about instructing new drivers (both teens and adults) here in Coronado. Then came COVID-19.

As San Diego County enters the Orange Tier, we are reaching out to local businesses to find out how they were impacted and how they are moving forward:

How has the pandemic impacted your business over the last 12 months?



The pandemic was pretty scary at first. We were drained of most of our funds due to refunding our customers. Plus, there were a plethora of unknowns with the DMV as to when we would be able to reopen. However, we did receive grants which helped us keep our office in downtown San Diego and saved us from having to relocate elsewhere.

Now that San Diego County is in the Orange Tier, what does that mean for your business?



We’re excited that we’ve progressed this far. Hopefully we can be back in full swing before summer. We re-opened March 30th, 2021, a little over a year since we closed last March.

What Covid-19 precautions do you and your clients need to take in order to have a safe driving experience?

We are requiring our clients to wear masks. Nothing further. On our end we are cleaning and sanitizing the interior of our vehicles after each lesson. Also we’re limiting our amount of appointments to two lessons per day.

What are your main services regarding driving instruction?

We provide the vehicle for behind the wheel training for teens and adults in Manual Transmission and Automatic Transmission. We come to our clients’ homes for pickup.

In Coronado, do you primarily teach first time adults or teen drivers?

In Coronado we primarily instruct first time teens however we welcome students of all ages.

What is the best advice you give new drivers?

The best piece of advice, which is easier said than done, is to not overthink. Trying to be calm and relaxed is pertinent to gaining confidence behind the wheel. If new drivers are feeling stressed or overwhelmed we would welcome them to give us a call.

To learn more about All City Stick Driving School, visit their website, or call/text 619-302-9290 or email allcitystick@gmail.com.

Drive safely!

