Tuesday, April 6, 2021
San Diego County to Move to Orange Tier April 7th – Find out What Changes

By Coronado Times

The County will move into the Orange Tier of the state’s COVID-19 prevention framework on Wednesday, April 7, further easing restrictions and allowing more indoor activities.

The region can move into the Orange Tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy because its case rate has been under 6 cases per every 100,000 residents for the last two weeks, after moving to the Red Tier on March 17. The move comes after the state raised the case rate threshold for counties to meet after meeting a goal to vaccinate more than 4 million Californians who live in areas with the least healthy community conditions.

Now, to qualify for the Orange Tier, a region must have a case rate between 2 and 5.9 case per every 100,000 residents. The County’s case rate is now 5.8 cases per every 100,000 residents.

“We have made significant progress in lowering our local case rate,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “San Diegans should enjoy the benefits while continuing to take appropriate measures to protect themselves and others, especially washing their hands, wearing a mask, watching their distance and, when it’s their turn, getting vaccinated.”

Here are some of the activities now allowed under the Orange Tier:

  • Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is also ending.
  • Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25% capacity indoors; indoor pools can open.
  • Wineries and Breweries: 25% or 100 people indoors maximum
  • Movie Theaters: 50% or 200 people maximum.
  • Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: 50% capacity for indoor activities.
  • Places of Worship: 50% capacity indoor activities.
  • Bars with no food service: Open outdoors with modifications.
  • All retail: No capacity limits.

Many other restrictions will end April 15. You can see a complete list here. Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that if current trends continue, the tier system California has been using will disappear June 15, allowing for the complete reopening of the state’s economy.

Source:  County of San Diego

Related:

California Plans to Fully Reopen on June 15th if Two Criteria are Met

Coronado Times
