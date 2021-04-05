Monday, April 5, 2021
Coronado Democratic Club Elects New Officers

By Managing Editor

 

On March 13, 2021, the Coronado Democratic Club elected a new Secretary, Alexia Palacios-Peters, and re-elected its Treasurer, Pat Callahan. Both officers will serve two-year terms as members of the Club Board of Directors.

Debra and Pat Callahan
Debra and Pat Callahan at Low Tide Ride 2018

Pat Callahan, attorney at law, and his wife Debra are long-time residents of Coronado. Pat comes from a distinguished Coronado family that has served Coronado through many generations. His father, Captain C. Patrick Callahan, served on the Coronado City Council from 1974-1978 and served three terms as Mayor of Coronado from 1974 to 1984. He was the President of the Coronado Democratic Club. Pat’s mother, Rose, was also an active member of the Club. Pat’s father served on the Coastal Commission and was a member of the San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee. His uncle, Joseph W. Callahan, served on the City Council from 1962 to 1974 and 1967 to 1974. Both his father and uncle were retired U.S. Navy Officers. Pat was a surveyor for the California National Guard and served on the original Coronado Bicycle Advisory Committee. He and Debra are avid cyclists and are founders of the Crown City Cyclists, which is still going strong after 40 years. They have two children and six grandchildren, many of whom are Coronado residents.

Alexia Palacios-Peters
Alexia Palacios-Peters

Alexia Palacios-Peters is a Coronado resident, attorney at law, former educator, and military spouse. She was a candidate for the CUSD Board in 2020 and is committed to our children and our community’s best interests. She and her spouse and children moved to Coronado from Virginia, and their family is enjoying the fellowship of Coronado, a military town. As a politically active resident, Alexia hopes to be a voice on local issues. She encourages others to get involved. Alexia is an advisor for the Board of Veterans Appeals. She is also serving as Chair of the Democratic Club Legislative Committee. Alexia is the former C.E.O. and Executive Director of the Family Justice Center, which offers services to spouses and children victims of domestic abuse. She has served as Treasurer for the Coronado Band and Choir Boosters and helped organize Artisans Alley.

Both Alexia and Pat exemplify the spirit of community service. The Club is grateful for their leadership.

