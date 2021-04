Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “throwback video” comparing Coronado in 1986 (“now”) with the distant past (“then”).

Except for the clothes and the cars, the topics and commentary could have been filmed last week. We heard “too many people,” “cost of housing,” “land values,” “tourism,” “views and height limits,” “density,” and “no more residential land to develop” — that sounds familiar.

