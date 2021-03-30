Coronado Students Win Big in Game Show-Themed Telethon for Coronado Schools Foundation

Coronado students, teachers and administrators were in it to win it on Wednesday, March 24th at the 34th Annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon! It was all fun and games (game shows that is…) as parents, community members and local businesses came together to raise more than $160,000 in support of STEM and Arts pathways for Coronado’s four public schools.

Students competed in games including “Are You Smarter than a Voyager?” from Silver Strand Elementary, “Invention Convention” from Coronado Village Elementary, “The Masked Student” from CMS Advanced Performing Arts and “Tiki Time” from Coronado High School. Viewers also got the chance to check out the amazing Lego-building skills of Coronado students in a jaw-dropping engineering competition, “Lego Builders!” Each winner received a pint of their favorite gelato via delivery service compliments of Gelato Paradiso.

The big question of the night was, “Who will win the brand-new 2021 Icon 6 Passenger Lifted Golf Cart?” And the answer is…Stephanie Barnes! Stephanie is a longtime resident of Coronado and parent to two CHS graduates and a current junior at CHS. Other winners of the evening included Jack and Grace Elardo – enjoy your StormBlade softboard from Emerald City – and Kari Lyons, winner of the bright green Electra bike from Holland’s Bicycles.

Didn’t get a chance to give? CSF is still accepting donations, all of which will go to fund programs for the 2021-22 school year, at csfkids.org/give . If you were unable to watch the Telethon live, or just want to catch your favorite parts online again, you can watch it at coronadotv.me .

Coronado Schools Foundation wants to give a special thanks to the Vivien A. Nelson Foundation, Robert T. Plumb, Trustee for its presenting sponsorship of this year’s event. Coronado Schools Foundation also wants to thank its generous business partners, including Mullins Orthodontics, Willis Allen Real Estate, Hotel Del Coronado, Alan Kinzel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Buona Forchetta, The Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Foundation, La Mer, Spiro’s Greek Café, Chisholm Mickel Team, Nicolls Design and Build, Clayton’s/Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, CMG Mortgage, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen and Coronado Rotary.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for two pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since the founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education. Learn more at csfkids.org/what-we-do/ .