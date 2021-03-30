Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Education

Coronado Students Win Big in Game Show-Themed Telethon for Coronado Schools Foundation

Coronado Students Win Big! Action-Packed Game Show-Themed Telethon Thrills Islanders, Raises Funds for Coronado Schools Foundation

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Coronado students, teachers and administrators were in it to win it on Wednesday, March 24th at the 34th Annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon! It was all fun and games (game shows that is…) as parents, community members and local businesses came together to raise more than $160,000 in support of STEM and Arts pathways for Coronado’s four public schools.

Students competed in games including “Are You Smarter than a Voyager?” from Silver Strand Elementary, “Invention Convention” from Coronado Village Elementary, “The Masked Student” from CMS Advanced Performing Arts and “Tiki Time” from Coronado High School. Viewers also got the chance to check out the amazing Lego-building skills of Coronado students in a jaw-dropping engineering competition, “Lego Builders!” Each winner received a pint of their favorite gelato via delivery service compliments of Gelato Paradiso.

- Advertisement -

Coronado Middle School Principal, Karin Mellina (right), and Coronado High School Senior, Samantha Lorr (left), host Hour 3 of this year’s CSF Telethon from the KCMS Broadcasting Studio. The KCMS Broadcasting studio and classes are made available solely through private donations to Coronado Schools Foundation.

The big question of the night was, “Who will win the brand-new 2021 Icon 6 Passenger Lifted Golf Cart?” And the answer is…Stephanie Barnes! Stephanie is a longtime resident of Coronado and parent to two CHS graduates and a current junior at CHS. Other winners of the evening included Jack and Grace Elardo – enjoy your StormBlade softboard from Emerald City – and Kari Lyons, winner of the bright green Electra bike from Holland’s Bicycles.

- Advertisement -

Didn’t get a chance to give? CSF is still accepting donations, all of which will go to fund programs for the 2021-22 school year, at csfkids.org/give. If you were unable to watch the Telethon live, or just want to catch your favorite parts online again, you can watch it at coronadotv.me.

Coronado Schools Foundation wants to give a special thanks to the Vivien A. Nelson Foundation, Robert T. Plumb, Trustee for its presenting sponsorship of this year’s event. Coronado Schools Foundation also wants to thank its generous business partners, including Mullins Orthodontics, Willis Allen Real Estate, Hotel Del Coronado, Alan Kinzel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Buona Forchetta, The Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Foundation, La Mer, Spiro’s Greek Café, Chisholm Mickel Team, Nicolls Design and Build, Clayton’s/Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, CMG Mortgage, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen and Coronado Rotary.

About Coronado Schools Foundation
The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for two pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since the founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education. Learn more at csfkids.org/what-we-do/.
- Advertisement -

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Saving San Pasqual Academy

It’s hard to argue with success. And that’s exactly what San Pasqual Academy (SPA) has built over the past 20 years, creating an innovative...
Read more
Education

Over 50 and Love Learning? Zoom Along with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should...
Read more
Education

North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

North Island Credit Union is inviting all San Diego teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS Computer Science Teacher Among Select Few in California

Did you know that fewer than 39% of high schools in California offer computer sciences courses to their students, and two-thirds lack any computer...
Read more
Education

CMS Teacher Team Turns to Technology to Teach Math

When Coronado Middle School sixth grade math teacher Melissa Miller learned that she was selected as the next Kato Family “Innovation in Education” Award...
Read more
Community News

Get Your Ticket for CSF’s Opportunity Drawing for a State-of-the-Art Golf Cart

Need a great stocking stuffer or creative holiday gift? For the second consecutive year​, Willis Allen Real Estate is generously underwriting the Coronado Schools...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.