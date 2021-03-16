Recreation Spring Activities: Tie-Dye Easter Eggs and Spring Wreath

This spring, join Coronado Recreation & Golf Services in celebrating new beginnings by taking part in festive craft activities that will brighten your day.
Make your own vibrant Tie-Dye Easter Eggs this year. Amazingly simple, this craft is meant for all ages, so no one is left out. Follow along with a step by step instructional video located on demand on CoronadoArts YouTube or on Coronado TV at Spectrum channel 19 or AT&T channel 99. Kits prepared by Recreation & Golf Services will have everything you need. Call 619-522-7342 to purchase your $5 kit and let the fun begin!
Nothing says spring like a beautiful spring wreath! In keeping with the season, let your creativity bloom by making your own. For $10, you will receive a craft kit with everything you need. What a perfect opportunity create a wreath with a flair that is all your own. An instructional video will be available on demand at CoronadoArts YouTube. Call 619-522-7342 to purchase your kit!
Both craft kits will be available for purchase now through the month of April. It’s time to welcome in warmer weather, longer days and beautiful creations!