Thursday, March 11, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Project Clean Water Launches Regional Campaign in Support of Clean Water and Healthy Communities

By Managing Editor

On World Water Day, March 22, San Diego County residents are invited to show their love of water by paddling out at their local beaches.

World Water Day is a chance for people everywhere to honor the value of water to our communities, environment and health. It also will mark the official launch of a county-wide initiative through Project Clean Water aimed at protecting water quality in San Diego County.

- Advertisement -

That day, Project Clean Water will be announcing a multi-year education and outreach campaign, which starts with a community-wide pledge for “52 Ways to Love Your Water.” The purpose of the multi-year campaign is to increase awareness among the public of ways to reduce runoff and stormwater pollution in support of clean water and healthy communities.

The paddle-out will be one way that the region can show support for water on World Water Day, and anyone who wants to participate is encouraged to do so at 10:30 am that day. Due to pandemic health restrictions, it is a county-wide, synchronized, socially distanced individual paddle out and not taking place at one specific location.

- Advertisement -

Don’t forget to take a selfie and upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ProjectCleanWater.

Facebook: @ProjectCleanWaterSD
Twitter: @CleanWaterSD
Instagram: @projectcleanwatersd

- Advertisement -

The multi-year education and outreach campaign through Project Clean Water includes government agencies, nonprofits, organizations and individual citizens in support of clean water and healthy communities. It supports regional efforts to reduce stormwater pollution from entering our rivers and oceans.

To find Project Clean Water on Facebook, look for @ProjectCleanWaterSD: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectCleanWaterSD

Project Clean Water is made up of 21 agencies that offer a centralized point-of-access for water quality information, resources, and water management plans. Project Clean Water encompasses all 11 of the regional watersheds. The goal is to support the region’s water quality on behalf of healthy ecosystems and communities. For more information (a newly launched website will be available by March 22): www.projectcleanwater.org.

Project Clean Water is a joint, coordinated effort by the: County of San Diego; City of San Diego; City of Carlsbad; City of Chula Vista; City of Coronado; City of Del Mar; City of El Cajon; City of Encinitas; City of Escondido; City of Imperial Beach; City of La Mesa; City of Lemon Grove; City of National City; City of Oceanside; City of Poway; City of San Marcos; City of Santee; City of Solana Beach; City of Vista; Port of San Diego; and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Blair King Accepts City Manager Job in Bainbridge Island

After over a decade of leadership, Blair King announced he will depart from the City of Coronado on April 29, 2021 to accept the...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Arrives in San Diego

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.According to the...
Read more
Community News

Golf Course Parking Lot Lighting Upgrade

The City of Coronado’s contractor began work last week on a project to install new lighting for the Coronado Golf Course parking lot. The...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Arrives in San Diego

The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.According to the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Opposition to Dense Housing Proposed for the Smart & Final Parking Lot Area

Submitted by Denise and Dr. Greg CzerWe are writing in strong opposition to the dense housing proposed for the Smart & Final parking lot area.In 2018...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter Sent to Council Re: Proposed Zoning and General Plan Housing Element Changes

Submitted by Jeri Hickman This letter below is being sent to council members prior to the March 16 council meeting from condo complex and Broadstone...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.