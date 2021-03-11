Project Clean Water Launches Regional Campaign in Support of Clean Water and Healthy Communities

On World Water Day, March 22, San Diego County residents are invited to show their love of water by paddling out at their local beaches.

World Water Day is a chance for people everywhere to honor the value of water to our communities, environment and health. It also will mark the official launch of a county-wide initiative through Project Clean Water aimed at protecting water quality in San Diego County.

That day, Project Clean Water will be announcing a multi-year education and outreach campaign, which starts with a community-wide pledge for “52 Ways to Love Your Water.” The purpose of the multi-year campaign is to increase awareness among the public of ways to reduce runoff and stormwater pollution in support of clean water and healthy communities.

The paddle-out will be one way that the region can show support for water on World Water Day, and anyone who wants to participate is encouraged to do so at 10:30 am that day. Due to pandemic health restrictions, it is a county-wide, synchronized, socially distanced individual paddle out and not taking place at one specific location.

Don’t forget to take a selfie and upload it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ProjectCleanWater.

The multi-year education and outreach campaign through Project Clean Water includes government agencies, nonprofits, organizations and individual citizens in support of clean water and healthy communities. It supports regional efforts to reduce stormwater pollution from entering our rivers and oceans.

Project Clean Water is made up of 21 agencies that offer a centralized point-of-access for water quality information, resources, and water management plans. Project Clean Water encompasses all 11 of the regional watersheds. The goal is to support the region’s water quality on behalf of healthy ecosystems and communities. For more information (a newly launched website will be available by March 22): www.projectcleanwater.org.

Project Clean Water is a joint, coordinated effort by the: County of San Diego; City of San Diego; City of Carlsbad; City of Chula Vista; City of Coronado; City of Del Mar; City of El Cajon; City of Encinitas; City of Escondido; City of Imperial Beach; City of La Mesa; City of Lemon Grove; City of National City; City of Oceanside; City of Poway; City of San Marcos; City of Santee; City of Solana Beach; City of Vista; Port of San Diego; and the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.