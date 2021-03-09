Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Relaxed Rules for Cross Country Will Allow Multi-School Races

By George Green

For the past four weeks, the CHS cross country team has been competing in dual meets with other schools in the Western Division of the City Conference. While this is better than not competing at all, it’s a far cry from our pre-pandemic schedule of clusters where all six Western schools compete in a single race each week. These restrictions will be relaxed somewhat for the league championships next Tuesday. The County and CIF have recently approved races with up to four schools with fields of up to forty runners. Because our league consists of six schools, that’s not a perfect solution as we’ll have to run two races, then merge the times to determine league team and individual champions. This relaxation bodes well for the upcoming Track Season. Last week the City Conference published two schedules, with one consisting of dual meets only and the other with cluster meets of up to four schools. Hopefully, cluster meets will be allowed for Track as well.

Last Tuesday, we had our fourth dual meet, this time with Point Loma. Our top finisher for the girls was Abigail Hundley, who placed second with a time of 19:51 over the 3.11 City Conference Varsity Cross County Course.

Abigail Hundley was our top girl runner with a second place finish

Claire Cook and Julia Mineo placed seventh and eighth in 22:11 and 22:13, respectively.  Anna Youngblood was our fourth finisher, followed by Maya Voltin and Caroline Cole. Conor Youngblood posted another Personal Record over the same course with a sixth-place finish in 18:28.

Conor Youngblood led the boys with a PR time of 18:28

Detrik Heidt placed seventh overall, followed by Spencer Williams, Baxter Simpson, Jack Shumaker, Gio Navarro, and Luca Durocher.

You can see all the photos from this race at: http://bit.ly/3kYe7VL

 

