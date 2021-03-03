Let the Games Begin: Action-Packed Game Show-Themed Telethon to Thrill Islanders, Raise Money for Coronado Schools Foundation

Are you in it to win it? It’s all fun and games until you get the chance to win thousands of dollars for Coronado schools! A Coronado tradition like no other, the 34th Annual Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Telethon is set to turn your living room into a festive, competitive game show on Wednesday, March 24th from 5pm to 9pm with local hosts, student and teacher performances and tons of winning drawings and raffles. (New golf cart, anyone?)

Hosts, Coronado City Councilmen Casey Tanaka and Bill Sandke, Coronado School Board Member Stacy Keszei, and Coronado Sign Guy Stefan Freeman, along with four Coronado High School seniors—Jenevieve Joseph, Noah Wahamaki, Samantha Lorr, and Amelia Hawley—will lead contestants through the spirited games to see which players topple their competition.

“We’re so excited to host the 2021 Telethon and bring some fun, joy and friendly competition into the homes of our Coronado families,” says Jeanmarie Bond, CSF President and CEO. “We know it’s been a challenging year, but we’re looking forward to a successful telethon to allow us to continue funding STEM and arts pathway programs for our schools in the 2021-22 school year.”

The all-new games include “Are You Smarter than a Voyager?” from Silver Strand Elementary, “Invention Convention” from Coronado Village Elementary, “The Masked Student” from CMS Advanced Performing Arts and “Tiki Time” from Coronado High School. You’ll also get the chance to check out the amazing Lego-building skills of Coronado students in a jaw-dropping engineering competition.

All are invited to participate in drawings for the coveted Electra beach cruiser from Holland’s, a stellar Storm Blade foam surfboard from Emerald City, and see who wins the brand-spankin’ new six-seater Icon golf cart, valued at $14,000, generously underwritten by Willis Allen of Coronado. (Tickets for the golf cart opportunity drawing are still on sale: www.csfkids.org/golfcart to enter.) In addition, all donors will be named live on the air as the night unfolds.

New this year to the Telethon is a chance to win an exclusive invite to the first-ever CSF Spring Soiree Balcony Bash, taking place at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Friday, May 7, socially-distanced of course! The first 40 people to donate $1,000 or more to CSF—between now and March 25—will enjoy an overnight stay at the Loews and a balcony party featuring the live music of local musicians as well as a mini-auction and other frolicky festivities.

In addition, High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen will donate 15% of all food purchases made on March 24th, the entire day of the telethon to CSF. Just be sure to say “CSF” when you order!

Viewers can check out the event televised in real-time on AT & T Channel 99, Spectrum channel 19, or stream it live from csfkids.org, coronadotv.me, or Facebook.

Coronado Schools Foundation wants to give a special thanks to the Vivien A. Nelson Foundation for its presenting sponsorship of this year’s event.

“Vivien A. Nelson, a long-time resident of Coronado, was always proud to support our local schools throughout her lifetime,” says Robert T. Plumb, Trustee of the Vivien A. Nelson Foundation.

Coronado Schools Foundation also wants to thank its generous business partners, including Mullins Orthodontics, Willis Allen Real Estate, Hotel del Coronado, Alan Kinzel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Buona Forchetta, The Allan & Lyndsey Arendsee Foundation, La Mer, Spiro’s Greek Café, Chisholm Mickel Team, Nicolls Design and Build, Clayton’s/Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro, CMG Mortgage, and High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen.

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for 2 pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education.