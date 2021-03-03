Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Have You(r kids) Dressed The Table Yet?

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Dress your table however you please: order Coronado takeout, make it fun, snap a pic, enter to win $100!

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce & City of Coronado are adding a bit of pizzazz to the Coronado Food Hall website by hosting a table decorating contest! The idea is pretty simple. Order takeout at any one of your favorite restaurants in Coronado, and set your yummy food in your dishware and table décor, snap a pic, and send it for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Coronado restaurant of your choice!

How do your kids like to enjoy takeout? Make it a creative and fun family activity to decorate and set up their ideal takeout table at home, take a picture and enter to win $100 to your favorite Coronado restaurant for the Kids Choice category!

The idea is to promote the Coronado Food Hall, which showcases over 80 of Coronado’s best eateries, in a beautiful, dynamic website. “Ordering takeout should be fun, and we’d like to see your signature way of setting your table, while showcasing the delicious food from our fabulous restaurants,” says Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

The contest runs through Monday, March 8th, when all photo submissions must be emailed to rena@coronadochamber.com. Three winners will be picked for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Coronado restaurant of their choice. One winner will be selected for each category: Date Night, Kids’ Choice, and My Style.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce supports and promotes local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership to the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community.

 

Coronado Chamber of Commerce

