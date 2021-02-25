2021 Crown City Classic Launches 12k Race Registration

Registration for San Diego’s most celebrated 4th of July running tradition – the 48th annual Crown City Classic – opened this week. The patriotic road race returns to the scenic streets of Coronado, California on Saturday, July 3rd featuring a stars and stripes experience unlike any other with a 7.4-mile (12k) distance in honor of America’s Independence Day.

- Advertisement -

“There is no better destination in the United States on 4th of July weekend than the City of Coronado,” said Jamie Monroe, Race Director with Easy Day Sports. “In 2021 all of the citywide fanfare celebrating Independence Day will take place on Saturday, July 3rd, so the Crown City Classic is the perfect kickoff for the holiday weekend. The combination of stunning waterfront views and patriotic atmosphere throughout the community creates the perfect summertime race dynamic that runners won’t want to miss.”

- Advertisement -

In 2020 the Crown City Classic was successfully held as a live modified event and was the only in-person race to take place in San Diego during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Race organizers are confident the event will take place live in 2021 with appropriate precautions and modifications.

- Advertisement -

The event starts and finishes in Tidelands Park, featuring views of San Diego’s downtown skyline and Coronado Bridge, running along portions of the parade route as crowds gather for the west coast’s largest 4th of July Parade.

The race directly benefits the local non-profit Islander Sports Foundation and runners are encouraged to take advantage of special early entry pricing by signing up today at CrownCityRun.com. The first 200 entrants will receive an exclusive Patriotic Run Kit, with Stars & Stripes branded socks and a neck gaiter. Registration for the 5k distance, Crown City Mile and the Crown City Half Mile for kids will open at a later date.

About the Crown City Classic

The 48th annual Crown City Classic will take place on Saturday, July 3rd on Coronado Island. Runners and walkers will gather to celebrate one of San Diego’s iconic 4th of July traditions and run a 12k or 5k on one of the most scenic courses in the region. The Crown City Classic benefits the Islander Sports Foundation, annually raising over $25,000 every year to meet the needs of Coronado School Sports. For more information about the 48th Crown City Classic or to register for the event, visit CrownCityRun.com.

About The Islander Sports Foundation

The Islander Sports Foundation (ISF) is the official partner of The Crown City Classic. The Crown City Classic is designed to support the Islander Sports Foundation’s initiatives and fundraising efforts. ISF is a Coronado based not-for-profit organization. The mission of ISF is to sustain and fund all Coronado School sports programs. ISF was founded as a booster club 20 years ago, originally as Coronado High School All Sports Booster Club. The Foundation began and strives today because of Coronado families, businesses, and community support. For more information about The Islander Sports Foundation, visit us online here or follow on Facebook.