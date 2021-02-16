Struggling Coronado Restaurants to Benefit from Free Marketing

With stay-at-home orders finally lifted, foodies throughout San Diego County are more than ready to visit restaurants again. They’ve binge-watched every TV show on Netflix and have “chilled” long enough. They are now hungry for a dinner date on Coronado Island.

Discover Coronado has launched a new marketing campaign to satisfy that pent-up demand. It is designed to bring those foodies to Coronado’s struggling restaurants. The campaign parodies the titles of TV shows heavily binged on Netflix during the stay-at-home orders. The marketing effort will target adults between 30-49 using digital ads on websites including those for San Diego Magazine, KPBS and The San Diego Union-Tribune. Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest will also be used to reach potential customers for Coronado’s restaurants.

Since the start of the pandemic, Coronado’s restaurants have faced conflicting guidelines and plummeting sales while absorbing the significant cost of covid-compliance.

Food lovers from San Diego County will discover over 75 places to dine in Coronado. The campaign comes at no cost to restaurants because it was funded as a community initiative of Discover Coronado. The advertising will run through spring, a period when local restaurants desperately need customers. For some, the campaign will be the only marketing they’ll have until the restaurant industry stabilizes in summer 2022.

