Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Struggling Coronado Restaurants to Benefit from Free Marketing

By Managing Editor

With stay-at-home orders finally lifted, foodies throughout San Diego County are more than ready to visit restaurants again. They’ve binge-watched every TV show on Netflix and have “chilled” long enough. They are now hungry for a dinner date on Coronado Island.

Discover Coronado has launched a new marketing campaign to satisfy that pent-up demand. It is designed to bring those foodies to Coronado’s struggling restaurants. The campaign parodies the titles of TV shows heavily binged on Netflix during the stay-at-home orders. The marketing effort will target adults between 30-49 using digital ads on websites including those for San Diego Magazine, KPBS and The San Diego Union-Tribune. Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest will also be used to reach potential customers for Coronado’s restaurants.

Since the start of the pandemic, Coronado’s restaurants have faced conflicting guidelines and plummeting sales while absorbing the significant cost of covid-compliance.

Food lovers from San Diego County will discover over 75 places to dine in Coronado. The campaign comes at no cost to restaurants because it was funded as a community initiative of Discover Coronado. The advertising will run through spring, a period when local restaurants desperately need customers. For some, the campaign will be the only marketing they’ll have until the restaurant industry stabilizes in summer 2022.

Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 12, 2021

https://youtu.be/r8yOt1mMijIThe City’s website was down for an extended period. Find out what happened and how the City is working to address any future outages...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Homecoming & Spirit Week – Feb. 16-21, 2021 – Pandemic-Safe

Coronado High School is moving forward with pandemic-safe Homecoming Week activities, scheduled for February 16-21, 2021CHS ASB President Kelli Morris shared some of the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID Confusion and Transparency

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRegarding February 4, 2021 article, “A Recipe for Trouble? Reversal of Outdoor Dining Ban has Plates Spinning”; why choose to share...
Read more
Community News

Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita...
Read more
Dining

Liberty Call’s Intimate Distillery Dining Experience for Your Valentine

Liberty Call unveils a three-course prix fixe dinner offering for Valentine’s Day weekend in this intimate craft distillery alongside the Coronado Bridge. Liberty Call’s...
Read more
Community News

Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The...
Read more
