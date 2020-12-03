Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Thursday, December 3, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

By Managing Editor

Discover Coronado logoIn a unanimous decision on December 3, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado approved a new community initiative that addresses the urgent need for customers at local restaurants. As COVID-19 compliance guidelines continue to change, Coronado restaurants are in survival mode. With little or no revenue, restaurants are saddled with significant loan debt and rental obligations. Some have closed their doors until conditions drastically improve.

Discover Coronado will commission a new marketing campaign that promotes date night dining in Coronado and each restaurant in the community should benefit from the effort. The Advisory Board approved the restaurant campaign to improve the vibrance and desirability of Coronado. It is hoped that widespread restaurant closures can be avoided.

So the new restaurant campaign is accurate and effective, local restaurant owners will be invited to join the process to create the theme, message and artwork. The campaign will debut in 2021 as dining guidelines allow. January and February are among the most difficult months for restaurants.

The new marketing effort will come at no cost to the struggling restaurants or their landlords.

In November, Discover Coronado received a stimulus grant from the County of San Diego and will apply it directly to attracting foodies to local restaurants.

Discover Coronado commissioned a new website (OrangeAvenue.com) in 2019 that lists every restaurant, shop and store in Coronado. The new restaurant campaign will link to the Food & Drink section of the website.

Although Discover Coronado reports to Coronado City Council, no tax dollars or city budget will be used in the development or execution of the campaign. It will be funded by a specific assessment that’s paid by overnight hotel guests at the four largest resorts in Coronado.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

