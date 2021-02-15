Monday, February 15, 2021
Coronado High School Senior Crowned “Miss Coronado Volunteer 2021″

By Managing Editor

The Miss San Diego County Volunteer pageant organization crowned its first Miss Coronado Volunteer, Lauren Griffin, on January 29, 2021.

Griffin, an 18 year old senior at Coronado High School, was chosen for her dedication to community service, excellence in education and commitment to physical health.

Her leadership in the “Student to Student” program helps to bring military and civilian students together to welcome new students, creates a positive environment, supports academic excellence and eases transitions. This program is close to her heart because she “feels a personal connection is a basic condition to strengthen the mental well-being of teens and young adults.”

After graduating from CHS this coming June, Lauren plans to pursue a degree in the medical field and is still considering offers between several prestigious colleges.

Lauren will represent Coronado and compete at the inaugural Miss California Volunteer competition this summer in Fresno, CA.

In addition to the crowning of Miss Coronado Volunteer, the Miss San Diego County Volunteer pageant organization will host a virtual pageant to crown Lauren’s “sister queen,” Miss San Diego Volunteer, and the winner will be announced on a live internet broadcast on February 20, 2021.

 

About the Miss California Volunteer Organization:
Miss San Diego Volunteer and Miss Coronado Volunteer are official preliminaries to the Miss California Volunteer competition. Miss California Volunteer is a statewide, service orientated scholarship organization which was founded in 2019. As the official State Final to the Miss Volunteer America, Miss California Volunteer seeks to empower young women through education and opportunity. By providing a platform for tomorrow’s leaders to express their opinions, talents, character and intelligence, Miss California Volunteer seeks to aid in personal development, better the community and state at large, and display the importance of service before self. To learn more, visit misscaliforniavolunteer.com.

 

