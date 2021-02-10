The 92118 “Support SAFE” Project

The 92118 Facebook group, with more than 4700 members, is dedicated to supporting the community of Coronado as well as being a forum for local events and a place for members to share thoughts, photos and experiences.

This month, The 92118 has launched a fundraiser to support Coronado SAFE. Since the pandemic, many Coronado youth are facing increased stress, anxiety and tension in their lives. SAFE provides them solution-focused counseling, support and guidance.

The 92118 fundraiser goal is $2,000, which will be matched 100% by the Vernetti Foundation. Three great prizes will be given out in a random drawing:

A watercolor of a winner’s home by local artist Connie Wilharm Spitzer, a portrait shoot by professional photographer Joel Ortiz, and a gourmet meal delivered by Pret Gourmet.

To donate via Facebook fundraising: https://bit.ly/2N6Nilk

