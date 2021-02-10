Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The 92118 “Support SAFE” Project

By Brad Willis

The 92118 Facebook group, with more than 4700 members, is dedicated to supporting the community of Coronado as well as being a forum for local events and a place for members to share thoughts, photos and experiences.

This month, The 92118 has launched a fundraiser to support Coronado SAFE. Since the pandemic, many Coronado youth are facing increased stress, anxiety and tension in their lives. SAFE provides them solution-focused counseling, support and guidance.

The 92118 fundraiser goal is $2,000, which will be matched 100% by the Vernetti Foundation. Three great prizes will be given out in a random drawing:

  1. A watercolor of a winner’s home by local artist Connie Wilharm Spitzer,
  2. a portrait shoot by professional photographer Joel Ortiz, and
  3. a gourmet meal delivered by Pret Gourmet.
To donate via Facebook fundraising: https://bit.ly/2N6Nilk

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

