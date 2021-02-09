Tuesday, February 9, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainment

Student Performances: Valentine’s Virtual Concert to Benefit CSF!

By Managing Editor

The community enjoyed the Coronado Holiday Songs virtual concert so much that we’re excited to announce another virtual concert for Valentine’s Day! Join us on February 13th from 12-2pm for  Coronado Valentine Songs, with community youth performing your special song requests and dedications to family, friends and those in our community who do so much throughout the year, for an extra special Valentine’s celebration! ♥️

- Advertisement -

Make sure to send in your requests right away!  Our community youth love being busy practicing your favorite songs! Text: MUSIC4KIDS to 91999 ♥️

Benefitting Coronado Schools Foundation for the Arts in our schools! ♥️

- Advertisement -

There are so many who do so much, helping make our community thrive for our youth, it really does take a village! ♥️

#music4kids #community #village

- Advertisement -

 

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Liz Riebe Selected as Executive Director at Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is proud to announce that Elizabeth Riebe has been selected to the Executive Director position recently vacated by retiring, and beloved Rita...
Read more
Community News

Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Website Down, Temporary Site Set Up

Coronado’s website, www.coronado.ca.us, has been offline since Thursday, Feb. 4, when the City’s web provider lost web-hosting services.The City apologizes for any inconvenience this...
Read more
Community News

The Evolution of Movie Premieres: From Theaters to the Comfort of Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of life, including the entertainment industry and how consumers view the latest and greatest movies. With...
Read more
Community News

Story Times and Museums Come Together for Coronado

 In honor of Museum Month, Coronado Public Library will be leading Preschool Story Time from a different Balboa Park museum each week in February....
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Club COVID-19 Update February 1, 2021

  As of February 1st (02/01/2021), the total number of COVID-19 cases in California has surpassed 3 million, sitting around 3.3 million. There have been...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Brewing Launches Fruit-Forward Hard Seltzer; Promotes New Director of Marketing

Over the last year, Coronado Brewing Company has been hard at work, developing and perfecting the recipes behind the company’s first packaged beyond-beer beverage...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 5, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coTsPXg8qX4Making appointments to receive vaccinations is required. Find out where to go and news on second doses in the latest edition of the City...
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Club COVID-19 Update February 1, 2021

  As of February 1st (02/01/2021), the total number of COVID-19 cases in California has surpassed 3 million, sitting around 3.3 million. There have been...
Read more
Community News

County Urges Public To Have A COVID-Safe Super Bowl Sunday

 Don't let Super Bowl Sunday become Super Spreader Sunday. With Sunday’s big game on the horizon, San Diego County is asking for the public’s...
Read more
Military

Industry Suppliers Make Donation to Operation Homefront

A coalition of leading brands brought together by Coronado-based MyMilitarySavings.com (MMS) is continuing to work with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to reassure its...
Read more
Dining

A Recipe for Trouble? Reversal of Outdoor Dining Ban Has Plates Spinning

By Anna Almendrala, KHNOutdoor dining is resuming in California under state and local orders issued last week — but with covid cases, hospitalizations and...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.