Student Performances: Valentine’s Virtual Concert to Benefit CSF!

The community enjoyed the Coronado Holiday Songs virtual concert so much that we’re excited to announce another virtual concert for Valentine’s Day! Join us on February 13th from 12-2pm for Coronado Valentine Songs, with community youth performing your special song requests and dedications to family, friends and those in our community who do so much throughout the year, for an extra special Valentine’s celebration! ♥️

Make sure to send in your requests right away! Our community youth love being busy practicing your favorite songs! Text: MUSIC4KIDS to 91999 ♥️

Benefitting Coronado Schools Foundation for the Arts in our schools! ♥️

There are so many who do so much, helping make our community thrive for our youth, it really does take a village! ♥️

#music4kids #community #village

