A Brand New Way To Support Bay Books – From The Comfort Of Your Home!

Bay Books may have had to downsize to squeeze into its stylish new location at 1007 Orange Avenue, but owner Angelica Muller has found a way to expand their inventory beyond measure, and offer customers a viable alternative to Amazon at the same time!

“We are so thrilled to have formed a new partnership with Bookshop.org!” Muller enthuses. “It offers booklovers all across the country a way to support their favorite local bookshop, with a vast range of titles delivered directly to your door.”

Simply visit www.bookshop.org, click “Find a bookstore” in the top navigation bar and type in either 92118 or Bay Books Coronado to get started. You can also go directly to: bookshop.org/shop/baybookscoronado

If you already know the title you want, that’s great! Add it to your cart and when you check out you can see that, for example with a $32.15 book like Sandra Bonura’s Empire Builder: John D Spreckels and the Making of San Diego, $10.49 goes directly to Bay Books. That’s over 30% of the cover price and a whopping 100% more than if you ordered from Amazon!

As the Bookshop.org creators say, “By design, we give away over 75% of our profit margin to stores, publishers, authors and others who make up the thriving, inspirational culture around books!”

They even have a pool for orders that don’t specify a bookstore – 10% of the sale is evenly divided and distributed to independent bookstores every six months. In fact, Bookshop.org has already raised over $11 million for independent bookshops.

The website is user-friendly and visually appealing with big book pics, great recommendations and special deals. Yes, Amazon can probably still save you a few bucks on the final price but where would you rather your extra pennies went – to a trillion dollar behemoth or your friendly neighborhood store?

Coronado residents know that Bay Books adds so much charm, wisdom and interest to Orange Avenue. During pandemic restrictions and limitations it offers us a special kind of escape. As writer Fran Lebowitz says in her 2021 Martin Scorsese/Netflix documentary Pretend It’s a City: “No matter who you are, you have just your life. But with books you have a zillion lives.”

A book also makes for a truly romantic Valentine’s gift and Bay Books even has a children’s Valentine’s display (just inside the entrance) including the Touch & Feel book Love Is All Around and Disney Junior’s Happy Valentine’s Day. Add a fluffy pink or red heart-shaped keychain for just $8.

Whatever the occasion, whatever the location, Bay Books can now serve you. “If your kids or family members have moved to a different state but you would like to send them a Bay Books’ novel or study guide, you can now do that online without a trip to the post office. Of course we are still happy to take special orders over the phone (619-435-0070) and have them available for contactless pickup, it just means we now have so many more ways of helping our customers.”

Which book will you choose today?

Bay Books Coronado is one of 257 proud members of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting local businesses so that our community prospers.