Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 15)

Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 8th Street and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft at The Landing on 1st Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported missing license plate.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on Coronado Avenue
Victim reported ID fraud.
Petty Theft on Country Club Lane
Victim reported vehicle burglary to unlocked vehicle.
Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls on 1st Street
Victim received harassing phone calls.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported missing tire from vehicle.
Vandalism at Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st Street
Graffiti found on ticket booth.
Petty Theft at Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard
Victim reported surfboard stolen.
Vandalism at Marriott on 2nd Street
Damage to fire extinguisher case reported.
Arrests:
1/9/2021: Reckless Driving and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
23 year old male
1/10/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
27 year old female
1/12/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
36 year old male
1/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street
36 year old female
1/13/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Ynez Plaza and B Avenue
40 year old male
1/14/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
20 year old female
1/14/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and G Avenue
24 year old male
1/14/2021: Vandalism – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street
35 year old male
1/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
35 year old female
1/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
32 year old male
1/15/2021: Corporal Injury – Felony on 400 block of A Avenue
56 year old female
1/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
20 year old male
1/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
