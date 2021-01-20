Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 15)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 8th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft at The Landing on 1st Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported missing license plate.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported ID fraud.

Petty Theft on Country Club Lane

Victim reported vehicle burglary to unlocked vehicle.

Harassing/Threatening Phone Calls on 1st Street

Victim received harassing phone calls.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported missing tire from vehicle.

Vandalism at Ferry Landing Marketplace on 1st Street

Graffiti found on ticket booth.

Petty Theft at Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported surfboard stolen.

Vandalism at Marriott on 2nd Street

Damage to fire extinguisher case reported.

Arrests:

1/9/2021: Reckless Driving and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 5000 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

23 year old male

1/10/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

27 year old female

1/12/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

36 year old male

1/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of 2nd Street

36 year old female

1/13/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Ynez Plaza and B Avenue

40 year old male

1/14/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

20 year old female

1/14/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and G Avenue

24 year old male

1/14/2021: Vandalism – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

35 year old male

1/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

35 year old female

1/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

32 year old male

1/15/2021: Corporal Injury – Felony on 400 block of A Avenue

56 year old female

1/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

1/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

 

