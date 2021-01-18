Monday, January 18, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

County Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Availability to Those Age 75 and Up

By Managing Editor

Due to a slowing of appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites, the County of San Diego today expanded the category of those eligible to include those aged 75 and up.

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of January 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

- Advertisement -

These new requirements apply to the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station and other Point of Distribution sites providing County vaccine. More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Phase 1A Ben Hueso update Phase 1B Ben Hueso update

- Advertisement -

Only Health Care Workers (Phase 1A, All Tiers) and those 75 and older (Phase 1B, Tier 1) can visit vaccination sites.

  1. Health care workers are encouraged to first contact their doctor or healthcare providers to request the vaccine, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment for a County site
  1. Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away.
  2. Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19, or are sick. Please follow CDC guidance for those situations
  3. Medical professionals administering the vaccine will be wearing personal protective equipment
  4. Wear a mask
  5. Acceptable forms of proof to be presented at the County’s Vaccine Super Station:
    Employee ID badge with photo or other documents, including a professional license and a photo ID, signed letter from their employer on facility letterhead and a photo ID; or, a payment stub or timesheet from their healthcare employer or in-home supportive services with a photo ID

Related:

City of Coronado and Sharp Hospital to Host Vaccination Site in Coronado

- Advertisement -

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado High Saddened by Loss of Employee Jorge “George” Supnet due to COVID-19

The Coronado school community was saddened to learn of the passing of Jorge Supnet, Coronado High School (CHS) custodian, on January 2, 2021 at...
Read more
Community News

EDCO Organic Recycling Program – Food Scraps & Yard Waste to Comingle in Green Bin

In early March, EDCO, Coronado's waste hauler, will launch an Organic Recycling Program to help reduce the amount of organic waste entering landfills. When...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Vaccine for San Diegans 65+ Coming Soon

San Diegans 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination. However, due to the limited supply of doses...
Read more
Community News

Mask Wearing is Here to Stay, Even After Vaccination

By Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health NewsAs an emergency physician, Dr. Eugenia South was in the first group of people to receive a covid vaccine....
Read more
History

Rocks will Barricade a Repeat of History: CHA Shares History of Ocean Boulevard’s Seawall

The recent damage to the Ocean Beach Pier caused by the high surf in San Diego brings to mind many of the photos in...
Read more
Community News

Martin Luther King Jr. Reflection Walk

The fifth grade class at Christ Church Day School has created a Martin Luther King Jr. Reflection Walk. The students have identified their favorite...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community. As small...
Read more
Education

North Island Credit Union Seeks Scholarship Applications

North Island Credit Union invites college-bound students in San Diego County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit...
Read more
Community News

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Slow Vaccine Rollout

By Anna Maria Barry-JesterIn these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view...
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Covid-19 Research Article 1/12/21

If you haven't read our previous articles, this writing is research, recent data, and news about the coronavirus throughout Coronado, California, and the United...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hunger and Unemployment

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonA January 11, 2021 article in The Conversation titled “18 Million US Children are at risk of hunger: How is the problem...
Read more
Community News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.