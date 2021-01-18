County Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Availability to Those Age 75 and Up

Due to a slowing of appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites, the County of San Diego today expanded the category of those eligible to include those aged 75 and up.

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of January 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

These new requirements apply to the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station and other Point of Distribution sites providing County vaccine. More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Only Health Care Workers (Phase 1A, All Tiers) and those 75 and older (Phase 1B, Tier 1) can visit vaccination sites.

Health care workers are encouraged to first contact their doctor or healthcare providers to request the vaccine, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment for a County site

Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away. Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19, or are sick. Please follow CDC guidance for those situations Medical professionals administering the vaccine will be wearing personal protective equipment Wear a mask Acceptable forms of proof to be presented at the County’s Vaccine Super Station:

Employee ID badge with photo or other documents, including a professional license and a photo ID, signed letter from their employer on facility letterhead and a photo ID; or, a payment stub or timesheet from their healthcare employer or in-home supportive services with a photo ID

