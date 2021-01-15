Parking Meters Removed, Time Limits Still Enforced

Parking that was previously metered throughout the city of Coronado will now be free, but time limits on how long a car can be parked in one spot will be enforced. Along Orange Avenue that time limit is two hours.

- Advertisement -

Parking signs and curb decals have been installed to notify drivers of the parking regulations and time limits. Using License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology, the Coronado Police Department will issue citations to violators of the time limits. CPD will start writing warnings in mid-January and implement citations on Feb. 1. The fine for parking over the time limit has increased from $24.50 (which had not changed in ten years) to $57.50.

On Wednesday, the CPD handed out flyers to businesses updating them on the status of the parking changes that have been in the works since the plan was shared at a city council meeting in July.

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Streets Division removed parking meters in the commercial corridor over the past few weeks, decluttering the sidewalks and making them more pedestrian friendly (helpful as we try to stay six feet away from others).

Related Article:

.