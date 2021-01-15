Friday, January 15, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Parking Meters Removed, Time Limits Still Enforced

No need to keep quarters handy. But you must still obey the posted time limits.

By Managing Editor

Parking that was previously metered throughout the city of Coronado will now be free, but time limits on how long a car can be parked in one spot will be enforced. Along Orange Avenue that time limit is two hours.

- Advertisement -

Parking signs and curb decals have been installed to notify drivers of the parking regulations and time limits. Using License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology, the Coronado Police Department will issue citations to violators of the time limits. CPD will start writing warnings in mid-January and implement citations on Feb. 1. The fine for parking over the time limit has increased from $24.50 (which had not changed in ten years) to $57.50.

On Wednesday, the CPD handed out flyers to businesses updating them on the status of the parking changes that have been in the works since the plan was shared at a city council meeting in July.

- Advertisement -

Flyer handed out to Coronado businesses on January 13, 2021.

The Coronado Streets Division removed parking meters in the commercial corridor over the past few weeks, decluttering the sidewalks and making them more pedestrian friendly (helpful as we try to stay six feet away from others).

Parking meters have been removed from Orange Avenue

Related Article:

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

 

.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

County COVID-19 Vaccinations Shift into High Gear

The push is on in the County of San Diego to vaccinate for COVID-19 as quickly as possible. With hospitals at critical care capacity,...
Read more
Business

Grant Program for Small Businesses Offered Through Coronado MainStreet

Coronado MainStreet is alerting Coronado business owners about a grant program for brick-and-mortar small businesses that operate in a Main Street America community. As small...
Read more
Community News

Easy and Efficient COVID-19 Testing Experience in Coronado

My phone rang with the dreaded news that I had recently been in close contact with someone who was asymptomatic but tested positive for...
Read more
Community News

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Slow Vaccine Rollout

By Anna Maria Barry-JesterIn these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view...
Read more
Community News

Coronado HOSA Covid-19 Research Article 1/12/21

If you haven't read our previous articles, this writing is research, recent data, and news about the coronavirus throughout Coronado, California, and the United...
Read more
Community News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Hunger and Unemployment

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonA January 11, 2021 article in The Conversation titled “18 Million US Children are at risk of hunger: How is the problem...
Read more
Community News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego...
Read more
Community News

County to Seek Additional Funding for No Place Like Home Program

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for $12 million in additional state funding for the No Place Like Home program.No...
Read more
Community News

County Votes to Increase Enforcement on, and Potentially Deny Financial Assistance to, Businesses Not Following Guidelines

The County Board of Supervisors received its first update of 2021 on the region’s COVID-19 response. This was also the first public COVID-19 briefing...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado and Sharp Hospital to Host Vaccination Site in Coronado

The City of Coronado, working with Sharp Coronado Hospital, will provide a vaccination site in Coronado beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, to help the region...
Read more
Community News

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Test Positive for Coronavirus

Members of the Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Last Wednesday,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.