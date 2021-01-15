Thursday, January 14, 2021
County COVID-19 Vaccinations Shift into High Gear

By Managing Editor

The push is on in the County of San Diego to vaccinate for COVID-19 as quickly as possible. With hospitals at critical care capacity, health care providers spread thin and record-breaking infection rates, lives hang in the balance. Innovation and collaboration have led to exciting progress in delivering thousands of doses to top tier recipients. The Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park is a partnership between the County of San Diego, UCSD, the Padres, and the City of San Diego that grew from idea to reality in less than one week. And each vaccine offers a little shot of hope that this pandemic will soon be behind us.

The County of San Diego shared today that it has reached a somber milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a total of 2,005 San Diegans lost to the virus. This includes an additional 53 deaths reported to the County Health and Human Services Agency today.

The deaths reported today include a 19-year-old male, the youngest San Diegan to die from complications of COVID-19.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this teen and to the families and friends of the more than 2,000 San Diegans who have died of COVID-19 throughout the course of this pandemic,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We understand that the pandemic has been trying on the community, but today’s report is a reminder that we must do everything we can to protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wooten continues to urge San Diegans to do the following:

  • Wash your hands
  • Watch your distance around others
  • Wear a mask
  • When sick, stay home and get tested

For more information about COVID-19, testing locations and vaccine distribution, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.

Managing Editor
