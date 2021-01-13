Wednesday, January 13, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Hunger and Unemployment

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

A January 11, 2021 article in The Conversation titled “18 Million US Children are at risk of hunger: How is the problem being addressed and what more can be done?” I encourage everyone to read it. Tragic that so many people of all ages are going hungry in America. Ironic when you realize America ships food all over this world to feed other nations’ hungry populations.

The Coronado Times had an article informing readers of the address Governor Gavin Newsom (D) gave regarding his 2021 budget. Also in the Coronado Times was a glowing report from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins (D) on her legislative priorities. Neither politico mentioned the hot mess at the California Employment Development Department. As too many hungry Californians are aware, the CA EDD has suspended payments for 1.4 million claimants. The rampant fraud and waste occurring within that state agency is nothing short of criminal. Who is in charge, who should have been overseeing what is going on within that incompetent state agency? The buck stops with the governor. Not paying attention was Governor Newsom’s CA State Legislature.

- Advertisement -

While so many Californians are denied the opportunity to earn a living at their former places of employment due to Covid-19 lockdowns, our governor and legislature are collecting their salaries and benefits without interruption. And some dining out quite well. In fact, the former CA State Assembly Democrat Majority Whip, Todd Gloria moved on from that decision making position to become Mayor of San Diego in December. During this pandemic, Gloria has accepted a pay raise, as mayor, from $101,000 annually to $206,000. (He and San Diego Council could have deferred until this crisis is over.) How in good conscious these politicos go to bed with full tummies while so many of their constituents are literally starving is unacceptable. Californians are shamefully food deprived because their state’s leaders have apparently been incompetent and unconcerned.

Governor Newsom’s children will blessedly never know hunger. Atkins and Gloria do not have children to console because they are hungry. Empathize with those parents who do. It would be a lovely gesture of concern and taking responsibility, if the governor and every member of the legislature donated their entire salaries to California food banks until the mess they let happen at the CA EDD is rectified. No salary until CA EDD resumes payments and pays restitution to those who legitimately deserve their unemployment payments. It has been reported it may take a month or more to clean up the fraud laden unemployment rolls. Galling that those getting paid for not doing a good job stewarding taxpayers’ money are still earning their full salaries and benefits.

- Advertisement -

It is senseless for our state’s leaders to wring their hands over EV, housing, (empty retail shopping centers, as well as the property of those businesses and industries fleeing CA taxes could provide new housing space), opening schools (at the direction of teacher’s unions not science) and further dither and delay over how to dispense vaccines, without addressing the issue of food deprivation and starvation among their constituents. Educators know hungry children do not learn and excel. Starving adults are more likely to fall ill from all flus. Could we all make a few phone calls and send emails to our governor and representatives? Does Mayor Todd Gloria really deserve a 100% pay increase? Ask them all to do the right thing and give of themselves to those they are supposed to be serving.

Respectfully,
Carolyn Rogerson

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Old Goats and Kids Who Care Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant Continues

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Host a Hero - Help a Coronado Restaurant program has now directed more than $10,000 in "Hero certificates" to five...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cui Bono? Or, The “Built Out” Myth

Submitted by Ryan CraneOn the occasion of the Housing Element update for the City of Coronado, I thought I might share my observations on...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sharp Coronado Thanks Old Goats Kids Who Care

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their Host a Hero - Help a Restaurant Program by helping the community, first...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

2020 – It Was a Very Good Year. Not Really.

Submitted by Ken Fitzgerald2020 – It Was a Very Good YearNot really.But some very positive things occurred – some as a result of the pandemic,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank You for ‘Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant’

Submitted by Ben HallowellA huge thank you to the Coronado community and others around the country for your great initial response to our Old...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank You Coronado!

Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Test Positive for Coronavirus

Members of the Gorilla Troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Last Wednesday,...
Read more
Community News

Newsom Tries Political Balancing Act During Budget Proposal

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 11, 2021Amid a calamitous pandemic that has strained his...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Community News

Looking Ahead: Legislative Priorities from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

A message from California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins As we embark on 2021, there are unknowns and challenges ahead of us, but...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Old Goats and Kids Who Care Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant Continues

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Host a Hero - Help a Coronado Restaurant program has now directed more than $10,000 in "Hero certificates" to five...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

https://youtu.be/psYcWavg6iwThe first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.