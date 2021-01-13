County to Seek Additional Funding for No Place Like Home Program

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for $12 million in additional state funding for the No Place Like Home program.

- Advertisement -

No Place Like Home provides funding for the creation of affordable housing units for those with serious mental illness who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness.

Tuesday’s authorization also provides County behavioral health supportive services for tenants in No Place Like Home units for a period of 20 years.

- Advertisement -

The state started the NPLH program in 2018 and offers two funding categories, the Noncompetitive Program allocation and the Competitive Alternative Process County allocation.

The County has already received a one-time $12.7 million Noncompetitive Program allocation and an additional $68 million in the first and second rounds of Competitive Alternative Process County allocations.

Tuesday’s Board action allows the County to seek an additional $12 million for the third round. In all, the County could qualify for a total of $117 million through the end of 2024.

The County has put the previous allocations toward six developments that are underway around the region. The 172 funded No Place Like Home units will be integrated among 687 total affordable housing units.

The first 24 apartments will be ready for occupancy in March. By January 2023, 172 NPLH units will become available with a total 687 affordable housing units.

The County anticipates receiving the third round of funds this spring.

No Place Like Home

Regional Impact To Date Developments Organization Location NPLH Units Total Affordable

Units Groundbreaking

Grand Opening Windsor Pointe Affirmed Housing Carlsbad 24 50 January 2023 Jamboree

San Ysidro Jamboree Housing Corp San Ysidro 25 65 December 2022 14th & Commercial Chelsea Investment Corp San Diego 60 326 July 2022 The Iris National CORE San Ysidro 15 100 December 2021 Anita Street Wakeland Chula Vista 24 96 March 2021 Valley Senior Village National CORE Escondido 24 50 December 2021 Total NPLH Units 172 Total Units 687