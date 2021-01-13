Wednesday, January 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County to Seek Additional Funding for No Place Like Home Program

By Managing Editor

Rendering for Windsor Pointe in Carlsbad Image: County of San Diego

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for $12 million in additional state funding for the No Place Like Home program.

- Advertisement -

No Place Like Home provides funding for the creation of affordable housing units for those with serious mental illness who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness.

Tuesday’s authorization also provides County behavioral health supportive services for tenants in No Place Like Home units for a period of 20 years.

- Advertisement -

The state started the NPLH program in 2018 and offers two funding categories, the Noncompetitive Program allocation and the Competitive Alternative Process County allocation.

The County has already received a one-time $12.7 million Noncompetitive Program allocation and an additional $68 million in the first and second rounds of Competitive Alternative Process County allocations.

Tuesday’s Board action allows the County to seek an additional $12 million for the third round. In all, the County could qualify for a total of $117 million through the end of 2024.

The County has put the previous allocations toward six developments that are underway around the region. The 172 funded No Place Like Home units will be integrated among 687 total affordable housing units.

The first 24 apartments will be ready for occupancy in March. By January 2023, 172 NPLH units will become available with a total 687 affordable housing units.

The County anticipates receiving the third round of funds this spring.

No Place Like Home
Regional Impact To Date

Live Well logo
DevelopmentsOrganizationLocationNPLH UnitsTotal Affordable
Units		Groundbreaking
Grand Opening
Windsor PointeAffirmed HousingCarlsbad2450January 2023
Jamboree
San Ysidro		Jamboree Housing CorpSan Ysidro2565December 2022
14th & CommercialChelsea Investment CorpSan Diego60326July 2022
The IrisNational CORESan Ysidro15100December 2021
Anita StreetWakelandChula Vista2496March 2021
Valley Senior VillageNational COREEscondido2450December 2021
Total NPLH Units 172Total Units 687

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego...
Read more
Community News

Recreation’s STEM LEGO Camps – Register Today

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this winter and spring.Your child can learn how to examine...
Read more
Community News

County Votes to Increase Enforcement on, and Potentially Deny Financial Assistance to, Businesses Not Following Guidelines

The County Board of Supervisors received its first update of 2021 on the region’s COVID-19 response. This was also the first public COVID-19 briefing...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado and Sharp Hospital to Host Vaccination Site in Coronado

The City of Coronado, working with Sharp Coronado Hospital, will provide a vaccination site in Coronado beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, to help the region...
Read more
Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Community News

Vaccination Clinic Opens at Petco Park and County Seeks More Vaccinators

San Diego County’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened today at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Community News

Looking Ahead: Legislative Priorities from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

A message from California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins As we embark on 2021, there are unknowns and challenges ahead of us, but...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Old Goats and Kids Who Care Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant Continues

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Host a Hero - Help a Coronado Restaurant program has now directed more than $10,000 in "Hero certificates" to five...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

https://youtu.be/psYcWavg6iwThe first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how...
Read more
Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.