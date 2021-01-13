Wednesday, January 13, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

County Plans to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine to People 65 Years and Older

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and the County of San Diego is planning to make the vaccine available to them as soon as possible.

By Managing Editor

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and San Diego County is planning to make the vaccine available to them as soon as possible.

The region is currently vaccinating the 620,000 health care professionals and other priority groups in Phase 1A. Vaccinations to the more than 600,000 people in Phase 1B will begin to be available later this month, provided there are COVID-19 vaccination doses available.

- Advertisement -

However, some San Diegans in this age group might be able to get vaccinated if their health care providers have doses available. The County has asked local providers to give priority to people 65 and older with underlying medical conditions.

“It would be ideal if we could vaccinate everyone who wants to be immunized at the moment, but unfortunately we don’t have enough COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We understand people are anxious to get vaccinated and they will get to do it when more vaccine arrives in the region.”

- Advertisement -

When County sites begin vaccinating San Diegans 65 years and older, the public will be informed in a number of ways, including on coronavirus-sd.com.

The region is expecting the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, but a figure and a date have not been released by the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting in February, the County will begin to open three more vaccination super stations in other parts of the region.

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at Petco Park. Image: County of San Diego

To date, about 242,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been shipped to the region – an amount that does not include doses shipped to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities, multi-county entities and military and veterans’ hospitals.

Through Jan. 12, a total of 92,305 COVID-19 doses have been administered to San Diegans; 79,607 to people who have received their first dose and 12,698 to people who have received both doses of the vaccine. The totals only include vaccine doses that have been recorded in the San Diego Immunization Registry and it is likely the number of those vaccinated is higher. The California Department of Public Health has asked vaccine providers to enter vaccinations administered into the registry within 24 hours.

County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 200,000 as Deaths Near 2,000

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region has surpassed more than 200,000 infections. An additional 3,261 were reported Jan. 12 and the region’s total is now 201,580.

Furthermore, an additional 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego County for a total of 1,952, one of the highest daily totals recorded since the pandemic began.

“The high number of cases and deaths we are seeing shows that the virus is everywhere,” Wooten said. “People should be taking every precaution necessary, including getting vaccinated if they’re in a priority group that is currently being immunized.”

Wooten continues to urge San Diegans to do the following:

  • Wash your hands
  • Watch your distance around others
  • Wear a mask
  • When sick, stay home and get tested
Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Recreation’s STEM LEGO Camps – Register Today

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this winter and spring.Your child can learn how to examine...
Read more
Community News

County to Seek Additional Funding for No Place Like Home Program

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to apply for $12 million in additional state funding for the No Place Like Home program.No...
Read more
Community News

County Votes to Increase Enforcement on, and Potentially Deny Financial Assistance to, Businesses Not Following Guidelines

The County Board of Supervisors received its first update of 2021 on the region’s COVID-19 response. This was also the first public COVID-19 briefing...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado and Sharp Hospital to Host Vaccination Site in Coronado

The City of Coronado, working with Sharp Coronado Hospital, will provide a vaccination site in Coronado beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, to help the region...
Read more
Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Community News

Vaccination Clinic Opens at Petco Park and County Seeks More Vaccinators

San Diego County’s first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opened today at Petco Park, where about 3,500 health care professionals were scheduled to get their first...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize...
Read more
Community News

Looking Ahead: Legislative Priorities from State Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

A message from California State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins As we embark on 2021, there are unknowns and challenges ahead of us, but...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Old Goats and Kids Who Care Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant Continues

Submitted by Ben HallowellThe Host a Hero - Help a Coronado Restaurant program has now directed more than $10,000 in "Hero certificates" to five...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 8, 2021

https://youtu.be/psYcWavg6iwThe first week of the City’s new COVID-19 testing site was a success. Find out how it works, when it is open and how...
Read more
Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.