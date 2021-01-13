Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Coronado HOSA Covid-19 Research Article 1/12/21

By Managing Editor

Total Cases and New Cases by Date Reported. San Diego County

If you haven’t read our previous articles, this writing is research, recent data, and news about the coronavirus throughout Coronado, California, and the United States. This writing piece and graphic display of data is brought to you by the Coronado HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) club. All of the data in the research poster and this writing is as of January 9, 2021. Starting off with California, we have reached a new total of ≈2.75 million cases and 30,057 deaths. The average increase of cases per day is ≈40,000 leading to a 22% daily case increase over two weeks. We are also averaging 360 deaths per day in California. Lastly, there is a 0% ICU availability rate in the Southern California region. Moving on to Coronado, we have reached a new total of 562 cases which is ≈0.3% of the ≈192,000 total cases in San Diego county. There are also 1,857 total deaths in San Diego county. At the Sharp HealthCare medical center (181 bed hospital), there is 0% ICU capacity. Fortunately though, Sharp HealthCare has received doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Finally, for the United States of America, we have reached a total of ≈22.6 million cases and ≈375,000 deaths.

If you are a highschooler and you want to learn more about the Coronado HOSA club, feel free to follow us on Instagram (@coronado.hosa) for news and updates about the club and also feel free to message the account if you have any questions. Always remember to wear a mask in public and to maintain social distancing. We wish safety and good health to all in these trying times, and we hope everyone will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Managing Editor
